Edwards, the government’s preferred candidate for information commissioner, also admitted that he had not read the ruling in the openDemocracys landmark tribunal where the government’s use of clearinghouses, a unit that coordinates FOI responses across governments, was strongly criticized.

In the verdict, the judge criticized the government’s lack of transparency into the operation it was accused of blacklisting journalists and activists for.

But Edwards told MPs: I haven’t read that I haven’t seen anything against the concept of a Clearing House in principle.

The triumph of the openDemocracys tribunal has now sparked a congressional investigation into the way the Cabinet handles FOI requests, and the Intelligence Committee (ICO) itself has repeatedly criticized the government on the matter.

Edwards went on to say: If I see any attempt to subvert the intentions of Congress when enacting the Freedom of Information Act, I will certainly act.

The openDemocracys Art of Darkness report, released last November, uncovered several ways governments are undermining access to information, from stone walls to schoolboy errors.

Edwards told MPs on a screening committee for digital, culture, media and sports that the new electronic way of working has brought the spread of information.

The challenges that arise when members of the general public exercise their right to request information on a particular subject, and in such a way that they actually have to empty their pockets in a department, creates enormous administrative burdens.

He added: For some requests, we believe it is justifiable to ask the requester to cover some of the costs of that administration.

The committee approved his appointment as the next intelligence commissioner on Friday.

systematic disturbance

Ministers have recently been found to use personal email to conduct government business, prompting questions about whether the use of such communications is to avoid FOI requests.

Labor MP Kevin Brennan, who questioned Edwards at the FOI, told openDemocracy that we need to get a quick look at the cabinet’s organized sabotage in relation to the freedom to ask for information.

I’m sure the committee will put more pressure on this issue when he comes to England and starts a new role.

Katherine Gundersen, Deputy Director of the Campaign for Freedom of Information, said: I just wanted to explain enough. Unfortunately, that didn’t stop some requesters from proposing their bats that they should be charged with making FOI requests, a topic no one on the committee raised with him.

He seemed unaware that ICOs have always been against the introduction of fees. Advocating for a reversal of ICO policy on this important issue before the next commissioner even takes office is not an encouraging sign. We may have the first Information Commissioner willing to take the initiative in proposing FOI rights restrictions.

mySociety, which runs a number of transparency projects, including the FOI site WhatDoTheyKnow.com, warned in a recent report that FOI laws are becoming obsolete without urgent reform.

A mySociety spokesperson added that, worriedly, John Edwards appeared unsure about the FOI’s questions and was more interested in hypothetical abuses by the public rather than verifiable abuses by public authorities.

