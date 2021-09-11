What time is the silence on 9/11? Britain commemorates the 9/11 terrorist attacks





Saturday, September 11 marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the United States, the deadliest terrorist event in world history.

Al-Qaeda hijacked four aircraft with the intent of crashing into a prominent American landmark.

The attack killed a total of 2,977 people, along with 19 hijackers. Of those, 246 were on four planes, 2,606 were in the World Trade Center and surrounding areas, and 125 were in the Pentagon.

Most of the deaths were civilians, but 344 firefighters, 71 police officers and 55 soldiers were also killed.

What happened on 9/11?

American Airlines Flight 11 was the first aircraft to crash into the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York at 8:46 a.m. local time. United Airlines Flight 175 crashed into the South Tower 17 minutes later.

All 110-story buildings collapsed in 1 hour and 41 minutes. This also led to the collapse of other World Trade Center buildings, including the World Trade Center, and significant damage to other surrounding structures.

At 9:37 a.m., American Airlines Flight 77 crashed on the Pentagon flank in Washington, DC. A fourth aircraft, United Airlines 93, failed to hit targets believed to be the White House or the US Capitol, although passengers attempted to regain control of the attackers. Crashed in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

What time is the minute’s silence?

In the United States, minutes are held to commemorate the victims of the attack at 8:46 a.m. when American Airlines Flight 11 attacked the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

In other words, in the UK, minutes are silenced at 1:46 PM.

In New York City, the 9/11 Memorial and Museum hosts an annual event in which the names of all victims are read.

We also observe the final silence at 10:03 a.m., when a second and third plane crashed into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon respectively at 9:03 a.m. and 9:37 a.m., and the last plane crashed in Pennsylvania.

This silence is at 2:33, 2:37 and 3:3 PM in the UK.

