Novak Djokovic beats Alexander Zverev to play for Grand Slam at US Open





Twenty-seven down, one to go.

With a five-set victory over Germany’s Alexander Zverev on Friday night, Novak Djokovic came close to one game to claim tennis’s most sacred achievement.

After winning the Australian Open, the French Open and Wimbledon this year and eliminating his first challengers at the US Open, Djokovic just has to beat Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in the final on Sunday to become the first man to win the Grand Slam in a calendar. year in 52 years.

And he got there in style, coming from behind early on, then surviving an onslaught of an opponent who for a while looked like he might just have Djokovics’ number. Zverev approached, forcing Djokovic to go the distance in a grueling 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 victory, but the very thin margin only made it the number one. Djokovics at the Grand Slam in 2021 seems more mysterious.

Friday night’s victory set the stage for one of tennis’ most remarkable weekends. On Saturday, teenage sensations Emma Raducanu of Great Britain and Leylah Fernandez of Canada, who captivated their country and the crowds at the US Open, will face off for the women’s title in the most unlikely of finals.

Raducanu, 18 and 150th ranked in the world, was barely known two weeks ago and is now the first player to reach a Grand Slam final after making it into the main draw of the qualifying tournament. Fernandez, who turned 19 this week and is ranked 73rd, was until a few days ago known as little more than a rambling, undersized fighter whose future was to be guessed.

On Sunday, Djokovic will face Medvedev and play for history. He is tied with his biggest rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the race for most career Grand Slam titles with 20, a competition Djokovic is determined to win so he can cement his legacy in as the greatest player of all time. But this race may take a few more years to reach its conclusion. At this point, however, it’s almost impossible to believe that Federer and Nadal, who struggle with age and injury, can win a one-calendar year Grand Slam. This is what would make Djokovic the greatest of the Big Three forever.

The job is not done, Djokovic said shortly after midnight on Saturday morning. The excitement is there. The motivation is there, without a doubt. Probably more than ever. But I have one more to do.

Djokovic fought against fourth-seed Zverev on Friday night after playing what he called the tournament’s best three sets in a quarter-final loss to Matteo Berrettini: a four-set victory over a young, bigger and more powerful opponent.

Djokovic, 34, was going to need another performance against Zverev, a so-called next-gen star who last year figured out how to keep his cool in the biggest moments. In last year’s US Open final, Zverev lost a two-set lead and even served for the championship, only to lose to Dominic Thiem in a tiebreaker at the end of the match. ‘a fifth set that turned into a parade of slices, mistakes and doubles. defaults.

This version of Zverev has disappeared in recent months, especially against Djokovic. At the Tokyo Olympics, Zverev came back from a set and a failed serve to crush Djokovic in the semifinals.

When the US Open draw came out two weeks ago, a rematch with Zverev in the semi-finals presented itself as one of the biggest potential hurdles for Djokovic in his quest for his Saint. Sports holy grail. Zverev, 24, is 6ft 6in, floats around the tennis court with the grace of an NBA shooting guard, and can unleash 130mph serves and forehands at will when playing well.

For the first time since the start of the tournament, the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd was firmly in Djokovic’s corner. He has long been much more respected than loved, but a former girlfriend accused Zverev of repeatedly abusing her in 2019. No charges have been filed and Zverev has denied the allegations, but the situation is out. court disqualified him from being adopted as an endearing outsider.

Chants of Nole Djokovics’ favorite nickname started early in the night and energized him as he rode his final comeback.

The match started out like so many others did for Djokovic with an early hiccup which made the mountain even steeper.

That slip came as Djokovic served with a score equal to four games apiece, a moment fraught with danger against someone with a serve as powerful as Zverevs.

Zverev played his most aggressive game of the young night, whipping forehands that forced Djokovic to stretch on his backhand. Zverev took the lead, then Djokovic double faulted to give the great German a chance to serve the set. He didn’t waste it. Zverev won the first set, as did Djokovics’ three previous opponents.

But Djokovic is as good at reversing the script as anyone who has ever picked up a racquet.

Berrettini said Djokovic somehow gains energy by losing a set, rather than getting demoralized. Much like he had done in his last three games, Djokovic raised the level of his game and took a lead in the second set as Zverev started hitting untimely second serves into the net and being rocked by the types of long exchanges that are the strength of Djokovic. An hour and a quarter after starting, Djokovic and Zverev were back where they started, all tied up.

The turning point came almost an hour later. With Zverev serving to stay in the set, Djokovic showed tennis genius and played a game that may be what historians point to as the time when the Grand Slam finish line finally appeared.

No one at Arthur Ashe Stadium knew better than Zverev that rallying to Djokovic would result in a slow and painful death. And yet somehow Djokovic managed to play a sort of Tai chi tennis, sustaining rallies of 18, 32, and 12 strokes to hit the triple set point. Zverev survived a 21-shootout and an absurd 53 to save the first two.

Then, on the 15th shot from the game’s sixth point, he couldn’t do better than throwing a desperate lob at Djokovic, who waited at the net to crush him to take the lead for the first time all night.

Zverev wouldn’t go quietly, however. He took a page from Djokovic’s playbook and seemed to somehow draw energy from being late. With Djokovic serving at 1-1, Zverev struggled to turn Game 3 into a mini-marathon, digging and landing it with a successful forehand that Djokovic couldn’t hit. With Zverev’s serve breaking the 130mph mark, Djokovic couldn’t find the opening for revenge. Djokovic’s luck in history was reduced to one set.

Djokovics raced to the precipice of the Grand Slam had his fair share of breakouts in five sets. There was a breakout at the start of the tour in Australia in February, when he overcame a torn abdominal muscle and American Taylor Fritz. In Paris, he came back from two sets to Lorenzo Musetti halfway through and against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final.

Now came the opportunity to have one more, and he wasted no time jumping on it. Holding a 1-0 lead, Djokovic and probably everyone in the stadium could sense Zverev was shaking as the former Zverev returned. A double fault gave Djokovic a snort during a 15-30 break. A backhand error gave Djokovic the breaking point. Then another rally went the wrong way for Zverev, and the whole thing turned into a seemingly inevitable series of Zverev misfires, including an overhead jump smashed wildly out of bounds.

One last backhand mistake for a final break on serve and after 3 hours and 35 minutes Zverev was finally done.

A game that could have gone either way, called Zverev. He’s made his way, he said. This is very often the case.

And now the Grand Slam calculation becomes very, very simple: the only numbers that mattered were those 27 fewer games, one to play.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/10/sports/tennis/us-open-djokovic-zverev-grand-slam.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos