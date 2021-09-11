How the 9/11 terrorist attacks changed our world today





16 years before Salman Abedi detonated a bomb at the Manchester Arena, the 7-year-old son of a Libyan refugee watched 9/11 unfold on the news.

Read how this attack spawned a new generation of Western Jihadi, heirs to bin Laden's war on terror.

Robert Mendick has the account of an undercover agent who witnessed the transformation of MI5 from within, while Nick Allen investigates the fate of President Joe Biden, who left a toxic legacy of 9/11.

Telegraph readers who wrote after the attack look back on themselves 20 years later.



A scene of the heartbreak and heroism of that day in the 2006 movie Flight 93.

But how accurate was it? Tom Fordy takes a look.

31 ‘late stage’ attack failures

MI5 Director used the eve of the Twin Towers attack anniversary to expose secret agents in conspiracy to commit 31 “late” terrorist attacks against Britain over the past four years and six years during the pandemic.

Ken McCallum said the threat of terrorism in the UK is still “real and enduring”.

Read how he assessed the current situation.

Meanwhile, a senior government minister said the special relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States “was shaky” as a result of the hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Hear Defense Secretary James Heappey on Chopper’s Politics podcast.

Tom Harris argues that our complacency in tackling Islamic extremism is the ultimate victory for terrorists.

Car with the Taliban Assassin

One of the many tragedies that have occurred since 9/11 is that the situation in Afghanistan appears to be unstable, despite the 20-year war on terrorism.

During the first months of the Taliban’s reign after the US withdrew, the world’s attention was focused on the capital, Kabul, but the spiritual center of many of the Taliban is the city of Kandahar. Ben Farmer sips tea through this dispatch about a ghastly face-to-face encounter with a Taliban assassin in the city and explains how he worked on targeted killings. It sits restlessly with the United States praising the Taliban as business and cooperative in facilitating the first American withdrawal from Afghanistan since the US withdrawal.



Cancel the fifth test | India will depart from Manchester for the IPL on Saturday and England cricket will scramble to fill the 40m black hole. After the fifth test is canceled 90 minutes before the throw. The Telegraph said Indian players had sent a letter to the board just before midnight on Thursday. Simon Heffer laments Test Cricket’s surrender to the IPL.

Comments and Analysis Worldwide: Trudeau ‘I’m not a real feminist’

Justin Trudeau’s feminist status was questioned during an election debate on Thursday night when opponents of the Canadian prime minister attacked his leadership and accused him of prioritizing political ambitions over rule. Prime Minister Trudeau convened a provisional election on September 20 to secure greater power over the Liberals, but his public opinion has since declined with some polls suggesting he could lose power to the Conservatives. While fighting to restore his political career, Trudeau faced a series of attacks on the way he treated his former female colleagues. Read on for more details. See this analysis of how everything went downhill for the liberal poster boy.

Friday interview

Last night of the prom star

