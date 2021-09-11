From coffee to microchips how supply chain crisis is disrupting UK plc | supply chain crisis





Fast food chains are running out of chicken. Carrier pay bills are going through the roof. Crops are rotting in the fields. The scale of the UK’s supply chain disruption is the worst since the 1970s, when three-day-week blackouts and industrial disputes piled up trash on the streets.

40 years later, the modern-day UK shortage stems from COVID-19, where the smallest problems disrupt complex global supply chain networks that affect entire systems. Brexit adds to the renewed anarchy in the UK due to years of chronic underinvestment in people and infrastructure by both government and business.

Experts say the labor shortage is at the heart of the UK problem and is causing the problem to bubble up across the economy. From McDonald’s milkshake deficits to builders distributing cement and gypsum boards. A global shortage of microchips is hurting manufacturers, shrinking car production, and surging international demand as the planet emerges from lockdown, driving up prices for a variety of raw materials.

The UK economy nearly came to a standstill in July as growth slowed due to chaos caused by labor and material shortages. Official figures released on Friday showed GDP grew only 0.1% this month, despite the UK government’s easing of most epidemic restrictions on Freedom Day on 19 July.

In an example of multiple touch points for a supply crisis, the Guardian traces a single cup of rustic takeaway coffee from a source to illustrate the impact of global warming, shortages of manpower and ingredients, and soaring prices.

Coffee problem food production

Fruit is rotting on farms, slaughterhouses are struggling to handle pigs and chickens, and milk deliveries are being delayed. Industry leaders say the problem isn’t a shortage of food, but a shortage of people to pick, process, and transport goods. World food prices, including coffee, soared. Drought and soaring temperatures are impacting farms in Canada, one of the largest producers of wheat, raising pasta prices and supply problems in Italy.

Matt Knight, Executive Director of the Royal Association of British Dairy Farmers said: “There are no shortages of milk or collection issues. However, there were problems with delivery to supermarkets, mainly due to a shortage of truck drivers.

At the heart of the worker shortage is the Brexit challenge after temporary workers left the UK during the pandemic, while the coronavirus delta strain and continued border restrictions acted as additional stumbling blocks.

Employment of EU workers declined faster than domestic workers. In particular, the number of Romanian and Bulgarian workers, typically in low-wage logistics and food production roles, has decreased by nearly 90,000 (24%) since the end of 2019. In the Czech Republic, employees in eight Eastern European countries, including Poland and Poland, lost more than 100,000 (12%).

Lidl’s RetailEmpty Shelf in Durham. Photo: Tom Wilkinson/PA

Inventory levels were at their lowest since 1983, as merchandise didn’t reach supermarket shelves due to a shortage of HGV drivers. Retailers have urged parents to buy Christmas presents early to avoid disappointment. Festive foods like blanketed pigs and turkeys have short shelf lives and risk putting disgruntled people at risk.

A surge in demand for online shopping during the lockdown has compounded the problem, and a shortage of truck drivers in the UK has prompted retailers like Tesco and Ocado to offer up to 1,000 bonuses to entice new hires. . Warehouse operations have similar perks, including Amazon and Pets at Home.

The Road Haulage Association estimates there is a shortage of around 100,000 drivers in the UK to keep goods flowing. The report said the number of inadequate staff was exacerbated as migrant drivers left the country during the COVID-19 crisis and training and licenses for new hires went down.

Iceland has warned that deliveries to up to 40 stores each day could be canceled. An industry expert said a Christmas light importer had to charter seven planes to transport goods from Asia to avoid delays in ports and lorries.

Hospitality Job posting in a restaurant window in Windsor, Berkshire, England. Photo: Maureen McLean/REX/Shutterstock

Due to supply chain disruption, chicken is off the menu at some Nandos and KFC restaurants, McDonald’s milkshakes have been removed from the menu, and toast and lagers have been dropped from Wetherspoons.

Pub and restaurant reservations may have skyrocketed in the summer after lockdowns were eased, but the absence of the pandemic and lack of staff have left many places completely missed.

Employers are struggling to find cooks, kitchen porters and janitors, with companies reporting the worst labor shortages since 1997, and are recording vacancies despite vacation plans dwindling.

Iain Hoskins, owner of Liverpool-based Ma Boyles Alehouse & Eatery, said: For many hospitality businesses like me, we’ve had summers adjusting to new ways of operating amid the pandemic, adding to Brexit-related supply issues and workforce crises. I did. And it was actually hanging on a thread.

Automobile production is shrinking due to a shortage of manufacturing microchips. Photo: Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP/Getty Images

The worst parts and raw material shortages since at least 1977 have hit the UK manufacturing sector, hurting factory production and delaying economic recovery from lockdown.

The microchip shortage is impacting production across the manufacturing sector, forcing automakers to cut production and speed delivery times for a wide range of consumer products, from microwaves to smartphones. Drivers will have to wait for a new car for months or accept a model with lower specifications and devices. As the number of new cars produced on production lines decreased, so did the prices of used cars.

The chip deficit comes as increased Covid infections in Southeast Asia affect factories and a fire at a Japanese plant disrupts availability.

Construction Some builders are reporting difficulties in securing supplies. For example, wood prices have recently reached record highs. Photo: Maureen McLean/REX/Shutterstock

The UK’s catastrophic housing price boom and the DIY revolution have created a hot demand for building materials. But suppliers are struggling to keep pace, with manufacturers distributing materials ranging from cement to gypsum board.

International lumber prices peaked earlier this summer and have fallen again in recent weeks, but costs remain high. Builder merchants have raised prices for a variety of goods, from carts to plastics, MDF and steel.

Construction companies are struggling to recruit workers as EU migrant workers leave the UK, and employers are forced to raise their starting salaries to hire more workers. As a result, construction projects ranging from housing construction to commercial and civil engineering have been slowed down.

