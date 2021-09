UK data protection law reform advocates privacy management

To promote new concepts of data stewardship, including potential data trust models, the government would like to “better better understand the stewardship activities undertaken by data intermediaries and the legal basis that may be used to award data. Processing Powers and Responsibilities”. “We are investigating under what circumstances consent can be the sole and legitimate basis for consent, and what predefined criteria must be met to eliminate the need for consent.”

Jonathan Kirsop, data protection law expert at Out-‘s law firm, Pinsent Masons, said, “Businesses, particularly small businesses, will welcome these proposals to limit the administrative burden, particularly on issues such as data breaches and DPIA. law. “Reforms regarding the ease with which data subject access requests can be made will be of interest to companies that receive these requests with motives, often with ulterior motives, in the context of a wide range of disputes and complaints.”

“However, the UK GDPR is already heavily based on risk-based and proportional principles. He said some proposed reforms, such as more regulations on what constitutes a “legitimate interest”, go too far in diluting data subjects’ rights, risking less flexibility in how they actually comply with businesses. .

Claire Edwards of Pinsent Masons said: However, we hope that EU policymakers will also be able to consider a more pragmatic approach. Anything that moves compliance from endless paperwork to a practical step in ensuring the protection of personal data should benefit the business.”

“The ability to charge for subject access requests will be lauded in many areas where data subject requests have placed an extremely heavy disclosure burden on businesses that in many cases far outstrips individual interests. Disclosure or annoying factors in some cases, but what we have to guarantee is that the right to claim and the proposed removal of the cookie banner do not mean that transparency in the use of personal data is hidden behind the high-level principles set out in data protection. It serves to restrict access or undermine an individual’s right to understand data processing, she said.

The DCMS consultation is primarily focused on reforms to the UK’s data protection framework, but other data-related reforms are also being considered, including potentially radical amendments to the regulations governing the use of cookies.

The government estimates that the proposed reforms could provide more than £1 billion in “net direct revenue benefits” over a decade, which will be driven by “removing barriers to responsible data use and reducing business burdens.” “He said.

