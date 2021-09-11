US Director of Money Laundering Network in Nigerian Romantic Scam Sentenced | Takeover bid





An Oklahoma man was sentenced today in the Northern District of Oklahoma to four years in prison for handling a group of money launderers in a Nigerian online romance scam that defrauded several victims, including seniors across the United States, and caused losses of at least $ 2.5 million.

Afeez Adebara, 36, of Norman, pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit money laundering on November 3, 2020. According to court documents and testimony, between 2017 and November 2019, Adebara and his co-conspirators knowingly concealed the proceeds of a dating scam operation. moving money between and among multiple bank accounts that have been opened under various aliases using fake passports and other fraudulent identification documents to hide the source of funds and the identity of the co-conspirators. Subsequently, Adebara took further steps to conceal the source of the funds, took a commission for himself, and redirected the rest of the funds to the online romantic scammers in Nigeria, including in the form of vehicles and of vehicle parts.

Adebara coordinated with foreign co-conspirators who had assumed false identities on online dating sites and social media platforms to defraud the victims. Adebara opened multiple accounts using fraudulent identities, then provided the account and routing numbers to the co-conspirators overseas. The foreign co-conspirators told the victims they were US residents working or traveling abroad. As online relationships continued, the foreign co-conspirators demanded larger and larger sums of money, with the alleged goal that the funds were needed to carry out business ventures or to quit ‘they return to the United States. The victims were directed by the co-conspirators overseas to send funds to certain bank accounts, with assurances that the money would allegedly be allocated as needed.

Previously, John Ogundele, 32, of New York, New York, had been sentenced to 33 months in prison; Paul Usoro, 25, a Nigerian citizen and lawful permanent resident of the United States residing in Norman, was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment, six of which were to be served at home; Joshua Ditep, 26, Nigerian citizen and lawful permanent resident of the United States residing in Norman, was sentenced to 10 months imprisonment; Tobiloba Kehinde, 29, a Nigerian citizen residing in Norman, was sentenced to eight months’ imprisonment, four of which were to be served at home; and Chibuzo Obiefuna, 28, of Long Beach, Calif., and Jamiu Adedeji, 25, a Nigerian citizen residing in Norman, were each sentenced to prison terms.

Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. of the Criminal Division of the Department of Justice, Acting U.S. Attorney Clinton J. Johnson for the Northern District of Oklahoma and Special Agent in Charge Melissa Godbold of the Field Office of the FBI-Oklahoma City made the announcement.

The FBI field office in Oklahoma City conducted the investigation with assistance from the FBI field offices in San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York.

Trial prosecutors Babasijibomi Moore of the Fraud Section of the Criminal Divisions and Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Nassar of the Northern Oklahoma District continued the case.

This case is part of an ongoing national effort by the Department of Justice to tackle online fraud schemes, including those based in Nigeria, which target US citizens and residents. The public is encouraged to report potential online fraud activity or scams to the FBI at https://www.ic3.gov/.

