Telegraph’s main headlines of the day

1. Millions of city council tax bills will increase to pay for social welfare.

Ministers are concerned that, despite Boris Johnson’s tax garnishment, Congress will have to raise taxes on millions of households next year to pay for social services.

This means families facing a ‘double blow’ from the tax increase as the national insurance rate increase by 1.25 percentage points will be implemented at the same time as the parliamentary tax increase in April next year. Read the full story.

2. Prince Andrew filed legal papers for a sexual assault case.

The Duke of York officially received a civil suit for sexual assault, according to documents filed in New York court on Friday.

He served from his home in Windsor on August 27, and the affidavit states that he must respond by September 17. Read the full story.

3. If there is a surge in virus cases in the fall, mandatory face masks may be returned.

If Covid-19 cases rise sharply this fall, the Telegraph understands that tens of millions of adults in the UK will be instructed to wear face masks in indoor environments.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is understood to be adamant that a nationwide lockdown will not be imposed again in the coming months, given that many adults have been vaccinated. Read the full story.

4. Reveal: How scientists who rejected the Wuhan Institute theory are connected with Chinese researchers

With the exception of one scientist who wrote to the Lancet a letter dismissing the possibility that the coronavirus originated from a lab in Wuhan, all of them had something to do with a Chinese researcher, colleague or funder, Telegraph investigations revealed.

In a letter from 27 scientists on March 7, last year, an influential journal said that it strongly condemns the conspiracy theories surrounding COVID-19. Read the full story.

5. French mayor’s fury over whether Britain will shoot migrant boats in the channel

Mayor Calais has sparked a backlash over questions about whether Britain will start shooting migrant boats as border guards prepare to return the dinghy in the middle of the channel.

Diplomatic tensions between London and Paris worsened last Friday after a French politician introduced the idea that guns could be used as part of a new British tactic to stem the influx of migrants. Read the full story.

