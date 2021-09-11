French Mayor Fury asks if Britain will shoot migrant boats on channel





When asked if the UK would modify the financial contributions it provides to France to stop the flow across the strait, Dowden said: this money.

It’s understood she’s looking for ongoing updates, warning this week that Paris is ready to withdraw the $54 million it agreed to two months ago if it doesn’t halt 75% of its crossings by the end of September.

The multi-million-pound deal is designed to double the number of police officers patrolling French beaches across the coastline from Boulogne to Dunkirk and extend patrols north to Dieppe. It will also fund improvements in surveillance technology and infrastructure.

However, the interior minister is said to have told lawmakers on Monday that France must act if it wants to see cash.

The most recent deal follows an initial 28 million deal signed between Britain and France in November to curb strait crossings.

Britain will not do anything that endangers lives

Dowden also argued that Britain would only engage in legitimate naval tactics dealing with migrant boats.

First, regarding these migrants, it’s worth remembering that they come from a safe country, France, he told Sky News. This has been an ongoing problem for a long time. The Home Secretary is rightly exploring every possible way to stop it.

We said this would include returning migrants, but that will only be done in accordance with international law and obviously the safety of migrants is absolutely paramount.

The UK would not do anything that would endanger lives, but insisted it was right to consider all measures.

On Friday, the campaign group Migration Watch released an analysis claiming that pushbacks would be legally justified. The UK argued that international law permits the return of small boats because migrants on board them are part of an illegal criminal organization.

But Dr. Peter William Walsh, a migration researcher at Oxford University’s Migration Observatory, questioned the feasibility of the tactic.

People expect the government to be able to do something, but without violating international and maritime law it’s actually one of the hardest things to do, he told MailOnline.

It’s hard to imagine this could happen. Returning the ship to France required the assistance of the French, but was refused. In any case, doing so would be considered an encroachment on their territorial waters.

