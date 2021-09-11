EU and UK reunite to hit Barnier – POLITICO





Michel Barnier’s friends, colleagues and enemies are all asking the same question about the former EU Brexit negotiator. Has he lost his heart to pick cherries?

Veteran French politician Barnier, widely acclaimed for maintaining the unity of the 27 EU countries during the controversial Brexit process, is now nominated for French president by his centre-right conservative party, Les Rpublicains. And on Thursday, Barnier ignited ferocious flames at a party event by calling for a “referendum on immigration”, saying France’s “legal sovereignty” is “under threat” by the EU.

Barnier heralded a shift to the right on immigration policy in July, but his claims that France’s sovereignty was being violated by the European Court of Justice were particularly shocking because it reflected the central argument of the Brexiteers who supported Britain. EU withdrawal.

A surprising response quickly began to emerge, especially in France, Brussels, the newly reigned UK and around the world.

Did you spend too much time with Boris Johnson?” Nathalie Loiseau, a member of the French European Parliament and of President Emmanuel Macron’s Renew Europe party, asked on Twitter. Barnier said, “I’m proposing to undermine the law, but is that just part of it?” Loisjo’s mourning continued. “He didn’t look like him.”

Nigel Farage, a Brexit advocate and former member of the British European Parliament, called Barnier “the greatest hypocrite ever born” in an interview with The Telegraph. Hypocrisy, of course, is a matter of some expertise for Farage, who has spent years mad at the bloc as he receives EU benefits while still collecting EU pensions (partially financed in the UK) for life.

But Farage was hardly alone. Conservative MP Simon Clark tweeted: “This is extremely ironic. “Barnier preaches the merits of state sovereignty in order to curb the overwhelming power of the European Union and the European Court of Human Rights.”

Another Conservative MP, Michael Fabricant, was likewise outraged and suggested that Barnier was arguing that Frexit France would leave the European Union.

“This will take your breath away! hypocrisy!” Fabricant tweeted. “It’s the same Michel Barnier who looked down on #UK for demanding control over courts and borders during #Brexit negotiations. Now he wants the same for France. #Frexit?”

In the European Parliament, Jrg Meuthen, the populist and leader of the Alternative for the Far-Right Germany Party, threw a bit of ridicule. Muten suggested that Barnier “must join right-wing identity and democracy”. [faction] Because that’s what the group has been preaching for a long time.

Following Loiseau’s suggestion that Barnier had found his inner Brexiteer, Meuthen added:

A campaign that needs a shock

Barnier’s unexpectedly large number of remarks have some narrow-minded logic in the context of the French presidential race. Macron will face off against far-right candidate Marine Le Pen.

Recent opinion polls show that Barnier is famous for Brexit, but is behind former state minister Xavier Bertrand and current president of the Le de France region, Bali Pecrese.

But even some French political insiders, who understand the dynamics of the presidential race, said they were surprised by Barnier’s remarks and his attempts to move to the right.

Many French MPs and others regretted seeing a Barniers-level man lose his connection to reality and appear to have acted out of pure political opportunism.

The centrist senator said his eyes twinkled when he saw Barniers’ comments posted on Twitter. I suddenly remembered a man who was serious, pragmatic and moderate when he was Director of Financial Services, MEP said.

Another French MP, who did not want to be named, said Barniers’ comments were evidence of the detrimental nature of the primary. There are a few candidates who believe in the same thing in their minds but need to stand out. It ends at a sausage fair.

A European Commission official close to Barnier said the tweet was rather simplistic. The official said Barnier made similar and equally controversial remarks on immigration cuts in July, and the new statement was just the same statement.

An official from the committee said, “Of course, we will talk about the immigration issue and the possibility of violating the rules regarding the reunion of separated families.” “He already said this in a column published in Figaro at the end of July.

However, Barnier’s remarks on Thursday actually went much further, as if pointing to the EU Court of Justice as a risk to national sovereignty.

At the party event, Barnier said: Interpretation of our judicial bodies.

“And that is why we have chosen to propose in the first general election the conditions for a referendum to be held in September next year with two goals. The annual quota of immigrants, and finally the quota that we recover through constitutional protection, is our freedom of movement and interpretation on topics related to immigration.”

The mention of the referendum alone may have been enough to plunge the pro-EU opposition to Brexit into a whirlpool of anger and disappointment.

However, party officials at Les Rpublicains were so proud and moved by the speech that they tweeted Barnier’s remarks verbatim, but deleted the tweet within a short period of time.

Barnier himself went on to tweet suggesting that all the problems were exaggerated. “Let’s be calm,” he urged.

French presidential election polls

Brussels (sort of) reaction

Embarrassment was evident in Brussels, and it was clear that the once-respected chief negotiator had put his reputation and legacy in jeopardy.

At the committee’s regular noon press conference, French spokesman Eric Mamer mentioned two longstanding policies of spokesperson service. Not commenting on comments or interfering with the national election campaign.

As you know, we do not comment on individual opinions, especially in the context of national political debates,” said Mamer.

However, it is clear that Barnier’s remarks were a dagger to the blue and yellow heart of the EU, forcing Mamer to add his two Eurocents to the role of CJEU and EU legal powers in the field of asylum and immigration.

“Our position on the priority of EU law is very well known and applies to all areas where EU law exists,” he said. “And the treaty is very clear. Asylum and Immigration Management is a shared power between the European Union and its member states, which is governed by the European Court of Justice. A common European solution is needed and this is what the Commission is proposing in the new Agreement on Immigration and Asylum.”

Continuing the long comment, Mamer said: And with respect to the European Court of Human Rights, this is the foundation of post-war Europe and a place that guarantees the basic rights of the entire continent. The European Court of Human Rights guides the principles and values ​​on which the European Union was established. All Member States are Parties to the Convention on the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms and the European Union is committed to exceeding the ECHR as provided for in Article 6 of the Treaty. So I think that puts our position very clearly.

If the committee had little to say on the matter, it could not hide its resentment at what many saw as a betrayal, as other agencies repeatedly warned and rebuked the British for wanting to eat cake. Cherry-picking the benefits and privileges of EU member states while ignoring member states’ obligations and continuing to assert the EU’s inviolable rights under the treaty cannot be done.

In the European Parliament, Spanish MEP and leader of the socialist bloc, Iratxe Garca, tweeted that prominent Frenchmen had proposed to establish the supremacy of EU law in order to build peace projects in Europe based on trust and solidarity. She added: It’s a pity that Barnier no longer believes it.

The EU diplomat said it was clear that Barnier was trying to draw attention to a presidential campaign that had seemingly little energy or momentum and was probably less likely to succeed.

“The man is meaningless in France,” said the diplomat. “He’s joking. He has to somehow settle down and thought this would help him. It’s not going to bring him anything.”

