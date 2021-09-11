Cumbria coal mine incident shows consistency in UK climate policy





Coal, cars, cash, wood. These are the four areas where Boris Johnson said to the world that nations will make extremely bold promises at Cop26 and expect everyone else to follow them. So far it’s been fine.

However, there are large gaps in the Prime Minister’s armor. Less than two months away from Glasgow’s most important climate summit since signing the Paris Agreement in 2015, the UK launched a public investigation into whether a new coal mine should be approved in Cumbria.

While the project seems unlikely to go further, its very existence is evidence of Westminster’s lack of coherence and clear strategy for climate action. The investigation also brings a very unwelcome distraction to the UK Cop26 team looking to bolster support for the urgent global coal phase-out and ambitious emission cuts.

Writing coal into history is one of the biggest steps toward reaching the 1.5C target, says Dave Jones, global program director for clean energy think tank Ember. Johnson seems to agree. We want developed countries to completely eliminate the habit of using coal by 2030 and become developing countries by 2040, he said in August. However, if approved, it will open the UK’s first deep coal mine in 30 years and could continue to operate until the end of 2049.

The mine will be used to dig coking coal under the Irish Sea for steel production. Proponents claim this could boost UK industry and create local jobs. Due to industrial decline, parts of West Cumbria are suffering from severe poverty. Proponents say coal mines will create 500 essential jobs.

Climate author and scholar Mike Berners-Lee claims to live near the area. He says giving people vulnerable jobs that will quickly become obsolete will simply bring West Cumbria down. Instead, the region needs thousands of high-quality, clean jobs as the world moves away from fossil fuels. Research shows that Cumbria could create 9,000 new jobs in industries related to the clean energy transition, from renewable energy to construction and transportation.

Historically, coal has provided people with a dignified occupation. People died young, but they were working in industries that power the economy, says Berners-Lee. But in 2021, there is no dignity in working in a new mine. And there is no guarantee that the number of jobs or that they will be given to the people of Cumbria, he adds.

Moreover, coal extracted from a country that aims to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 will emit about 8.4 million tonnes of carbon dioxide per year when burned. Assuming that an employee’s average wage is 36,000 per year, that’s not a lot, but putting a pound in an employee’s pocket means about half a ton of carbon dioxide is generated, says Berners-Lee. It’s an incredibly carbon-intensive way to make enough money on a Greggs sausage roll. But, as he clearly said, this is no laughing matter.

Political support for the project is declining. Neil Hudson of neighboring constituencies, Penrith and the Border, became the latest ex-fan to announce a U-turn this week. Despite having previously expressed my support for the project, he believes we should not proceed with the project now, citing summer extremes and the latest UN IPCC report, confirming that the age of coal is set. With Cop26’s leadership, we have a real opportunity to set an example for the world, he said in a written statement.

But it’s hard to set an example when your own home is untidy. Eliot Whittington, director of CLG UK, which works with companies advocating action on climate change, says the UK government’s strategy seems to be struggling to get where it needs to be. The UK has a climate policy but lacks strategic thinking. A clearer and more consistent policy is needed for the government to lead the police26.

Whittington says Cumbrian coal mines cloud the water, like Westminsters approved new permits for oil drilling in the North Sea. I don’t feel like the government is taking the lead. Especially in the context of Brexit, governments need to articulate what a green, competitive UK industry looks like.

As with many of Johnsons’ plans, the rhetoric of coal, car cash and wood stands out, but details and complete promise are missing. The coal mine disaster may be viewed as a bit of a shame, but it is a symptom of a much broader problem that, if not resolved quickly, will have global repercussions.

