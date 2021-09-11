Twenty years after September 11, does American democracy work? | Policy books





In the months following the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York and Washington, Americans were shaken by a sudden sense of vulnerability, writes Evan Osnos. There was a desire, in those early days, to avoid the division of the Vietnam era. So much for that. In 2003, President George W Bush invaded Iraq and polarized the homeland. Novelist Norman Mailer warned of a pre-fascist atmosphere in America and suggested that democracy was a condition we will be called upon to uphold in the years to come.

Twenty years after 9/11 and eight years after returning to the United States from reporting tours in the Middle East and China, Osnos, editor for New Yorker magazine, struggles with Mailers’ prophecy in his new book Wildland : The Making of Fury of the Americas. The title is explained in the prologue, which quotes Chinese revolutionary Mao Zedong: A single spark can start a prairie fire. The image of a landscape ready to burn haunted Osnos, living and working in Donald Trumps Washington. He came to understand it as a parable of a time in American history when the land and the people seemed to mirror each other’s rage.

Years later, the writers have given it a fresh take on the United States, and its antenna is finely tuned to how America is viewed abroad. Speaking from a basement of friends via Zoom, he recalls a conversation with a neighbor in Beijing. This retired factory worker had never been out of the country but watched the news every night on Chinese state television. I said to her: We were going back to the United States, and she said: Ah, the United States. Be careful because it is a very prosperous country but everyone has a weapon.

As a journalist working in various authoritarian countries, Osnoss’s mission was not to be a standard bearer of American principles of democracy, progress, the rule of law, confidence in empirical facts, but his mere presence implicitly conveyed the message. Then, he says, I came back to the United States and really found these principles under threat, even before Donald Trump was in power.

On Osnoss’ first day at the New Yorker in 2013, the U.S. government shut down, the latest political blow from die-hard Republicans determined to thwart President Barack Obama at all costs. I remember calling the White House and getting voicemail, and if there’s a more distinct metaphor for a country sleepwalking through a time of deep global competition, this is it. . Was it really that first day back at work where I started saying what’s wrong here?

Osnos therefore returned to three places in his past Greenwich, Connecticut, where he grew up from the age of 10; Clarksburg, West Virginia, where he moved at age 22 to work as a press photographer and Chicago, Illinois, where he interned at the Chicago Tribune in an effort to trace the roots of the current unrest.

Greenwich was a privileged city intimately associated with moderate Republican politics, personified by Prescott Bush, the father and grandfather of presidents, who believed in ideas such as raising taxes to pay for science education and research. So when Trump won the Republican primary there in 2016, Osnos had to consider how party members in his hometown had trusted the brash and vulgar populist.

People had made the choice to advance the candidacy of someone who many would say in private was totally unfit for the presidency

I found this to be one of the areas most in need of exploration as an American and as a political observer, Osnos says. Because the flippant rendition of Trumpism to the world was, it was desperate people who actually raised the fire alarm for US policy. What really happened was that some of the most powerful people in the Americas had made the choice to nominate someone who many of them would say in private was totally unfit for the job. presidency. But they made these calculations for their own personal, professional, or business interests which set up someone who then wreaked havoc that we recognize.

For Osnos, it all boiled down to personal ambition. We have created instruments on Wall Street that allow greed to take its full fluorescent form, and we have created systems in politics that allow someone like [Republican senators] Josh Hawley or Ted Cruz to be able to bring together all the instruments of personal political enrichment and to advance at the expense of their party, their so-called values, etc. One of the things that goes through this is perfecting the tools. Hedge funds are simply fundamentally different from 18th century banks.

This perfecting of tools is evident in Greenwich where, despite one of the lowest crime rates in the country, the walls around private homes have dropped from 2 feet or 3 feet to 6 feet (Fuck you the walls, like calls them a local official) a product of one of the most extraordinary wealth expansions in American history. The rich had found ways to merge companies, cut spending, and expand the stock markets. The middle and working classes have been left behind.

One of the themes running through Greenwich and West Virginia, as well as Chicago, is the segregating power of race and class, Osnos says. Because it is possible, if you live in pockets of American generosity, to protect yourself from the full encounter with American distress. In fact, you can live your life almost perfectly isolated from it. He cites statistic that the life expectancy of adult males in McDowell County, West Virginia is 18 years less than those in Fairfax County in neighboring Virginia. Are we surprised then that our policies are falling apart as people live, at the most basic biological level, more or less uncrossed lives?

The myth of progress in the United States turned out to be just that, Osnos says. One of the details that has become striking to me is that, according to measures of intergenerational mobility in the United States, it is now more difficult for a child to earn more than his parents than it is for a child. in China to earn more than his parents. It is in some ways so contrary to the myth that people think in this country that it should be a five-alarm fire.

On the opposite end of Greenwich is Clarksburg, in the verdant uplands of northern West Virginia, where Osnos moved in January 1999 to intern in the photo department of the Exponent Telegram newspaper for $ 230 a week. Upon his return two decades later, he found the city of 16,400 people ravaged by unemployment, poverty and the opioid epidemic. A former Democratic stronghold that the Kennedys campaigned here had decisively passed to Trump. I was looking in my old apartment and the window was broken and there was a sheet over the window and it was banging in the breeze. I just had a feeling that something was wrong with the economic groundwater at all.

It is the land of coal. West Virginia is richly endowed, but over the past several decades profits were trickling out of the state, again thanks to the most innovative tools of financial engineering. Hedge funds, rushing like vultures, were able to extract the last juiciest chunks of a dying industry. Trump offered hope to people who thought they had nothing to lose. Coal miners would say: I didn’t like Donald Trump, he didn’t really look like my kind of guy, but he came here, he talked to us, he said he was going to save this industry and what were you waiting for you about us else?

West Virginia is also a prime example of the information deserts left behind when local newspapers are killed by the internet. Many locals are turning to cable television networks like Fox News instead, or right-wing groups and conspiracy theorists online. You have experienced the decline of local news during the same time period that you have seen the growth of this nationalized news discourse, which in some quarters, especially on Fox, is clearly designed to agitate, generate fear, promote publicity. feeling of hatred towards the other, says Osnos. As local communities become more and more fractured, people are returning home. All of a sudden they are connected to distant people. They created new identities. They no longer see themselves as, I am from this county and I should watch out for my neighbor. They see themselves as: I am united in this great project with people who are very far away.

Trump was defeated last year by Joe Biden, who vowed to heal divisions and unify the nation – essential, he says, for America to prove that democracy can still do better than autocracies like China. . This partly explains why Biden was eager to move away from Afghanistan ahead of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. But it did not turn out to be so simple.

A US Marine during a training exercise in Afghanistan in 2017. Photo: Wakil Kohsar / AFP via Getty Images

I’m struck by how quickly the Taliban swept aside so many things that American politicians called permanent exports of democracy, human rights, a standing Afghan army, says Osnos, whose previous books include a well-received biography of Biden. The Americans were never asked to fully engage in the war in Afghanistan, and in the end our roots there barely extended beyond the topsoil.

In Wildland, two tumultuous decades in American history are marked by September 11 and 1/6, the latter referring to the murderous insurgency of Trump supporters on the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021 that briefly disrupted the certification by Congress of the electoral victory of Bidens. What no one could be sure about that day was whether it was the end of that era or the start of something new and even darker.

It depends, Osnos says now. We are grappling with a political system that has become so sclerotic and disconnected from the public that one of the two main parties is partaking in the illusion that January 6 did not happen or does not matter. To imagine that we have put Trump’s trauma behind us is a very dangerous fantasy, not only because he might be back, but because the underlying conditions that produced him still rage.

However, the future does not look entirely bleak. I find reason to hope in this unmistakable reality of the racial disparities of the Covid epidemic and then of course the [Black Lives Matter] protests last summer, he said. Awareness also has political potential, and we can actually begin to view this period as the period when we are just beginning to recognize the magnitude of the problem and address it. But the idea that we’ve put out the fire is probably the most dangerous thing we can say to each other.

Wildland: The Making of Americas Fury is published by Bloomsbury (20). To support the Guardian and Observer, purchase a copy at guardianbookshop.com. Delivery charges may apply.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/books/2021/sep/11/twenty-years-on-from-911-is-us-democracy-working The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos