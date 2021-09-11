UK Covid Travel Review: When and What to Expect?





The next travel update should arrive next week, so hope for vacationers may reappear.

Many popular European destinations remain on the orange list or the red list.

Holiday hotspots France, Italy and Cyprus all remain amber for now.

With travel updates expected next week, what can we expect to announce?

When is your next UK travel review?

The traffic light system is reviewed by the government every three weeks.

The next review is expected around Thursday, September 16th.

How does the traffic light system work?

Green: Travelers must undergo pre-departure testing and PCR testing on or before the second day of returning to the UK. Vacationers who test negative do not have to go through quarantine or additional tests when they return home, so the cost of testing after vacation can be cut in half.

Green Watchlist: Countries at risk of turning yellow.

Amber: British holiday travelers returning from the Amber List countries will no longer need to self-isolate as of 19 July. Non-double jab arrivals must be quarantined for 10 days. Those who have not been vaccinated are required to undergo pre-departure testing and PCR testing on days 2 and 8, and may be lifted from testing on day 5 to end self-isolation early. Those who have been vaccinated must be screened prior to entry and on the second day of their return.

Amber Plus: UK travelers, regardless of their vaccination status, are required to quarantine for up to 10 days upon arrival home. You must also have a PCR test on or before the 2nd day of arrival and another PCR test on the 8th day. A person with a double jab may be further tested on day 5 and leave quarantine early if the result is negative. They still have to take the day 8 exam. At the moment, only France has Amber Plus, but there are rumors that other countries such as Spain and Greece are also considering adding it.

Red: People returning from Red List countries are required to stay in a managed quarantine hotel for 10 days, which must be booked prior to travel. Travelers must complete pre-departure screening and PCR testing on Days 2 and 8. This can cost around 2,000 per traveler.

Which countries are currently on the green list?

Antarctica/British Antarctic Territory

British Indian Ocean Territory

Barbados

Pitcairn, Henderson, Duchy, Oeno Islands

South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands

Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha

Will Spain, France, Italy, Greece and Portugal move to the green list?

These major European vacation destinations are expected to remain on the pumpkin list.

Which countries are expected to migrate?

Jamaica may be demoted to the redlist after the Foreign Office (FCO) has updated its advisory guidelines for all non-essential travel to the island.

When will the traffic light system shut down?

The traffic light system could be shut down by October, according to a major spokesperson for the travel industry.

On Wednesday, PC Agency CEO Paul Charles tweeted: The traffic light system is finally expected to be abolished by October 1. Airlines and some of us in this sector know of plans to make a simpler system, whether the country is red or not. This will be the US model I requested.

Instead, a new system based on the traveler’s immunization status may be considered.

