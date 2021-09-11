Power struggle with Europe as British grid fights to keep lights on





The National Grid says projects that could supply 25% of the UK’s electricity by 2024 are underway, and links farther than Europe are being considered. Entrepreneurs led by Simon Morrish are exploring plans to build a cable that will power the UK from the sun-drenched Sahara desert in Morocco.

This Xlinks project reflects an abandoned plan known as Desertec in the early 2000s. The plan aimed to create a massive wind and solar park in North Africa before ultimately failing amid political and practical concerns.

In their current state, UK interconnects are mostly used to import electricity that is cheaper than what domestic generators provide. However, officials expect the UK to become a net exporter of electricity by 2040 at the latest as offshore wind capacity increases.

Projects confirmed so far mean that UK interconnect capacity will expand from around 4 GW to 13 GW by the end of the decade. That’s still less than the 18 GW the government says it wants to install to match the projected quadrupling of offshore wind power by 2030.

The project is still an attractive investment area, but it is expensive, long and complex. Frontier Power’s CEO Humza Malik is positive, supporting the Zeno interconnect project for the Netherlands and actively involved in other developments including NeuConnect. He said the caps and caps introduced by British regulator Ofgem gave investors a level of confidence without exposing consumers to unacceptably high prices.

But industry is terrified by threats that access to the EU single energy market will become a political instrument as the UK leaves the EU at the end of 2020. The bloc’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, has threatened to block the UK from the market in order to induce concessions on fishing rights, and French President Emmanuel Macron is wielding a similar threat.

Fishing rights and access to energy markets are both set to be renegotiated in 2026, a threat that will re-emerge. National Grid CEO John Pettigrew said in an interview with the Financial Times in July that there has never been an escalation of tension around interconnects that are considered mutually beneficial.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2021/09/11/power-struggle-europe-uk-grid-struggles-keep-lights/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos