United States withdraws missile defenses in Saudi Arabia amid attacks in Yemen





Perceptions matter whether or not they are rooted in a cold, cold reality. And the perception is very clear that the United States is not as committed to the Gulf as it was in the opinion of many people responsible for decision-making in the region, said Kristian Ulrichsen, researcher at James A. Baker III. Rice University Institute of Public Policy.

From a Saudi perspective, they now see Obama, Trump and Biden three successive presidents making decisions that somehow signify abandonment.

Prince Sultan Air Base, some 70 miles southeast of Riyadh, has hosted several thousand US troops since a 2019 missile and drone attack at the heart of the kingdom’s oil production. The attack, although claimed by Houthi rebels in Yemen, appears to have been carried out by Iran instead, according to experts and physical debris left behind. Tehran has denied launching the attack, although an exercise in January saw Iranian paramilitary forces use similar drones.

Just southwest of the airbase runway, an area of ​​one-third of a square mile demarcated by an earth berm saw US forces station Patriot missile batteries, as well as a forward area defense unit. terminal at high altitude, according to satellite images from Planet Labs Inc. A THAAD can destroy ballistic missiles at a higher altitude than the Patriots.

A satellite image seen by the PA in late August showed some of the batteries had been removed from the area, although the activity and vehicles can still be seen there. A high-resolution satellite image from Planet Lab taken on Friday showed the site’s batteries were empty, with no visible activity.

A missile redeployment had been rumored for months, in part due to a desire to deal with what US officials see as the looming great power conflict with China and Russia. However, the pullout came just as a Houthi drone attack on Saudi Arabia injured eight people and damaged a commercial airliner at the kingdom’s airport in Abha. The kingdom has been locked in a dead end war with the Houthis since March 2015.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby acknowledged the redeployment of some air defense assets after receiving questions from the PA. He said the United States maintains a broad and deep engagement with its Middle Eastern allies.

The Department of Defense continues to maintain tens of thousands of forces and a robust position of strength in the Middle East representing some of our most advanced air and sea capabilities, in support of US national interests and regional partnerships, Kirby said.

In a statement to the PA, the Saudi Defense Ministry called the kingdom’s relations with the United States strong, long-standing and historic, while acknowledging the withdrawal of American missile defense systems. He said the Saudi army is capable of defending its lands, seas and airspace, and of protecting its people.

The redeployment of some region-friendly U.S. defense capabilities is accomplished through a shared understanding and realignment of defense strategies as an attribute of operational deployment and readiness, the statement said. .

Despite these assurances, Saudi Prince Turki al-Faisal, the kingdom’s former intelligence chief whose public remarks often match the thoughts of his ruling Al Saud family, has linked Patriot missile deployments directly to relations between the Americas and Riyadh. .

I think we have to be reassured about the American commitment, the prince told CNBC in an interview broadcast this week. It sounds like, for example, not pulling the Patriot missiles out of Saudi Arabia at a time when Saudi Arabia is the victim of missile and drone attacks not only from Yemen, but Iran.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, on a tour of the Middle East in recent days, was due to visit Saudi Arabia, but the trip was canceled due to what US officials called scheduling issues. Saudi Arabia declined to discuss why Austin’s trip did not take place after the missile defenses were withdrawn.

Saudi Arabia has its own Patriot missile batteries and typically fires two missiles at an incoming target. It became an expensive proposition in the midst of the Houthi campaign, as each Patriot missile costs over $ 3 million. The kingdom also claims to intercept almost all missiles and drones launched into the kingdom, an incredibly high success rate previously questioned by experts.

While Greece agreed in April to loan a Patriot missile battery to Saudi Arabia, the timing of the US withdrawals comes amid wider uncertainty over the US position in the region. Saudi Arabia and other Arab Gulf countries have renewed their diplomacy with Iran as a cover.

I think we saw in Bidens’ statements on Afghanistan, the way he said things that are clearly going to put American interests first and obviously that has been quite disappointing for partners and allies around the world. entire who were perhaps hoping for something different after Trump, Ulrichsen said. , the associate researcher. It sounds pretty similar to an America First approach, just kind of a different tone.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2021/09/11/missile-defense-saudi-arabia-511320 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos