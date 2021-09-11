AI Weekly: US agencies increase their investments in AI





The Transform Technology Summits begin October 13 with Low-Code / No Code: Enabling Enterprise Agility. Register now!

This week, the US Department of Commerce announced it would form a committee to advise federal agencies on AI research and development. Called the National Advisory Committee on Artificial Intelligence and supported by the National Institute of Standards and Technology and the White Houses National AI Initiative Office, it will focus on a range of AI issues, including the current state of the US competitiveness and how AI can improve opportunities for different geographic regions.

The formation of the committees comes as federal spending on AI technologies increases during the pandemic. According to Delteks GovWin, identifiable federal spending on AI reached nearly $ 1 billion in 2020, making it one of the fastest growing emerging technology investment areas. While this figure is lower than estimates the Bloomberg government predicted that the United States would invest more than $ 6 billion in AI-related R&D projects in 2021, it is a sign of renewed enthusiasm on the part of the government. government to support technologies that could deliver $ 13 trillion in economic benefits by 2030.

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt is among those who have urged lawmakers to boost funding in the AI ​​space while pushing public-private partnerships to develop AI applications in government agencies . The National Safety Commission on Artificial Intelligence estimates that the United States must spend $ 32 billion over the next few years to win the AI ​​race with China, among other rivals. To achieve this, President Joe Biden has proposed to devote 2% of total US economic output or GDP to science, up from around 0.7%. That would equate to about $ 418 billion in GDP last year, down from about $ 146 billion.

The GovWin report shows that the federal government is not close to approaching the Bidens target. But it reveals that AI spending between agencies is generally on the rise, up 50% from 2018. Additionally, US AI spending is increasing at agencies even without a primarily science mission, reveals the report, such as the Ministries of Justice, Transport and State. And AI capabilities, including the automation of robotic processes, are increasingly used by government for research, surveillance, trend analysis, and vaccine development.

Increase investments

Between 2018 and 2020, U.S. government agencies spent a total of $ 1.9 billion on AI service obligations, representing a 70% increase over the three-year period. R&D spending reached $ 1.2 billion over the same period from 2018 to 2020, despite the fact that AI spending from the Department of Transportation, Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and National Aeronautics and Space Administration decreased by $ 81 million combined.

Agencies with substantial AI spending outside of the top ten included the Department of Veterans Affairs ($ 38 million), the Department of Commerce ($ 37 million), the Department of Agriculture ($ 28 million) and the Social Security Administration ($ 26 million). Autonomy spending across all branches totaled $ 520 million from 2018 to 2020, followed by smart systems ($ 122 million), machine learning ($ 114 million), augmented reality ($ 39 million). ($ 26 million), deep learning ($ 26 million) and virtual reality ($ 24 million). ).

But US defense spending has far exceeded that of civilian agencies. According to GovWin, the Defense Ministry’s AI spent 109% more on AI from 2018 to 2020: $ 550 million in AI obligations awarded to the top ten entrepreneurs. Defense accounted for 37% of the US government’s total AI spending, with contractors receiving the windfall. Lockheed Martin won $ 106 million from the Missile Defense Agency for a cyber radar, while Accenture won $ 29 million from DHS, the Transportation Security Administration, the Department of Commerce, and the Patent and Trademark Office.

Some of these projects have turned into controversial territory. Microsoft and Amazon, for example, have won contracts from the Pentagon to help the military identify objects from drones and other aerial images, a project that Google announced in 2018 it would not renew amid the Widespread protests from employees. And a recent report released by the Government Accountability Office found that nearly a dozen agencies were planning to expand their use of facial recognition, a technology that has proven to be detrimental to gender and marginalized ethnic groups.

In light of this, as the GovWin report admits that investing in AI has become necessary for the United States to remain competitive, it warns that agencies need to improve AI confidence and security and develop new strategies. standards for the use of technology. Legislation and executive policy are the main drivers of federal investment in AI and machine learning, it says. Limiting the regulatory burden on agencies hoping to leverage AI and machine learning will be a key factor in shaping future investments.

For AI coverage, send topical tips to Kyle Wiggers and be sure to subscribe to the AI ​​Weekly newsletter and bookmark our AI channel, The Machine.

Thanks for reading,

Kyle wiggers

IA personal writer

VentureBeat’s mission VentureBeat is to be a digital public place for technical decision-makers to learn about transformative technology and complete transactions. Our site provides essential information on data technologies and strategies to guide you in managing your organizations. We invite you to become a member of our community, to access: up-to-date information on the topics that interest you, our newsletters, content from thought leaders and reduced access to our popular events, such as than Transform 2021: Find out more features, and more Become a member

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://venturebeat.com/2021/09/11/ai-weekly-u-s-agencies-are-increasing-their-investments-in-ai/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos