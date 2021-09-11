New Zealand vs. Argentina UK Kickoff Times, TV Channels, Live Stream Info & Team News





New Zealand looks set to continue this year’s fierce start to the Rugby Championship and will face Argentina this weekend.

The All Blacks have jumped the block so far holding the Bledisloe Cup with their two bonus points win over Australia, but will face another challenge against Pumas in Queensland.

All you need to know is:

When is New Zealand vs Argentina? What time is the kick off?

New Zealand Argentina will take place on Sunday 12 September at the Cbus Super Stadium in Lovina, a suburb of Gold Coast, Queensland.

Start times are 8:05 AM British Time/BST, 7:05 PM New Zealand Time, and 5:05 PM Queensland Time.

What TV channels are New Zealand vs Argentina on? How about live streaming?

For UK viewers, New Zealand v Argentina will be broadcast on Sky Sports Arena at 7:55 a.m. Sky Sports customers can live stream the show via the Sky Go app or online.

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports in New Zealand, Stan Sports in Australia, Supersport in South Africa and ESPN in South America.

How to watch the game if you don’t have Sky Sports

If you sign up for NOW TV Sports, you can watch Sky Sports without a subscription.

You can purchase a Sky Sports 1-day membership (9.98) to watch on TVs, phones and tablets, plus a monthly pass. This pass can be purchased on the NOW website.

What is Team News?

Team news headlines include New Zealand captain Brodie Retallick for the first time in the 87th test, and Beauden Barrett is on the verge of becoming the All Blacks’ top scorer against Argentina.

Nicols Snchez returns to Los Pumas’ fly half and will overtake former captain Agustn Creevy in his 90th test game to become Argentina’s most appearances player.

New Zealand: 15. Jordie Barrett, 14. Sevu Reece, 13. Anton Lienert-Brown, 12. David Havili, 11. George Bridge, 10. Beauden Barrett, 9. TJ Perenara; 1. Karl Tu’inukuafe, 2. Asafo Aumua, 3. Nepo Laulala, 4. Brodie Retallick(c), 5. Scott Barrett, 6. Akira Ioane, 7. Dalton Papalii, 8. Luke Jacobson.

Subs: 16. Samson Taukei’aho, 17. Joe Moody, 18. Tyrel Lomax, 19. Tupou Vaa’i, 20. Ethan Blackadder, 21. Brad Weber, 22. Damian McKenzie, 23. Rieko John.

Argentina: 15. Juan Cruz Mallia, 14. Bautista Delguy, 13. Matias Moroni, 12. Jeronimo de la Fuente, 11. Santiago Cordero, 10. Nicolas Sanchez, 9. Gonzalo Bertranou; 1. Facundo Gigena, 2. Julian Montoya(c), 3. Santiago Medrano, 4. Guido Petti, 5. Matias Alemanno, 6. Pablo Matera, 7. Marcos Kremer, 8. Rodrigo Bruni.

Substitutes: 16. Facundo Bosch, 17. Carlos Muzzio, 18. Enrique Pieretto, 19. Tomas Lavanini, 20. Gonzalez Samso or Juan Martin, 21. Gonzalo Garcia, 22. Santiago Chocabores, 23. Emiliano Boffelli.

What did the coaches say?

New Zealand manager Ian Foster: “Brodie is a great leader on this team and we don’t take his leadership for granted.

“We think this is a huge honor for him and he and his family can be very proud of him. He plays really well and leads from the front. He came back this year with the Black Jersey and resumed where he left off.

“He also has an experienced partner at Beaudy. [Barrett] Bringing a sense of calm and direction to the team and with him seeing it in the way he plays.”

Argentine coach Mario Ledesma said: “The goal this Sunday is to control the game with what we can control, impose what we can impose and obviously start with winning.

“We have to play the game we want to play. New Zealand sometimes invites you to play a rhythm that you can do alone.”

Who is the referee for New Zealand vs Argentina?

Australia’s Nic Berry will take over the competition, with the help of fellow Aussie Graham Cooper and South African Jaco Peyper.

Brett Cronan from Australia is TMO.

