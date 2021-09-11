Obama, Queen Elizabeth, and U.S. Senators remember 9/11





Former US President Barack Obama, Former First Lady Michelle Obama, President Joe Bien, First Lady Jill Biden, Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg attend the annual 9/11 commemoration ceremony at National 9 / 11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2021 in New York City, United States, September 11, 2021. Chip Somodevilla / Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, September 11 (Reuters) – Former US presidents, world leaders and lawmakers reflect on the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks on the United States.

BILL CLINTON, 42nd PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES

“America will never forget those who lost their lives, those who risked or gave their lives to save others, and those whose lives were forever changed 20 years ago. We owe them to all to come together again with unity, hope, compassion and determination. “

BARACK OBAMA, 44TH AMERICAN PRESIDENT

“Today we honor the nearly 3,000 men, women and children who died on September 11, 2001, and many more who lost their lives in service to our country over the next two decades. We reaffirm our commitment to keep a sacred trust with their families, including children who have lost their parents and who have shown extraordinary resilience. But this anniversary is also a reflection on what we have learned over the past 20 years. since that horrible morning. ”

AMERICAN SENATOR JAMES RISCH

“Twenty years later, it is still difficult to understand these acts of sheer evil … I have always supported efforts to responsibly end the war in Afghanistan in a way that would protect Americans, but I I have serious concerns that President Bidens disastrously pulls out of Afghanistan will erase twenty years of hard-won gains in the war on terror and put us again in great danger. “

THE PRIME MINISTER OF CANADA JUSTIN TRUDEAU

“As we reflect on the past 20 years, we remain committed to the Afghan people and continue to promote and defend the protection of basic human rights in Afghanistan, especially for women and girls. We will also continue to support serving members and veterans of the Canadian Armed Forces and the many public servants who have served in Afghanistan. And we remember those who lost their lives defending peace, freedom and democracy.

QUEEN ELIZABETH OF BRITTANY

“… my thoughts and prayers along with those of my family and the entire nation are with the victims, survivors and affected families, as well as the first responders and rescuers called to duty … as we honor those of many countries, faiths and origins that have lost their lives, we also pay tribute to the resilience and determination of the communities who have come together to rebuild. ”

DONALD TRUMP, 45th PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES

“

Reporting by Heather Timmons; edited by Diane Craft

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/obama-queen-elizabeth-us-senators-remember-911-2021-09-11/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos