The world celebrates the 20th anniversary of September 11 – troyrecord





By JENNIFER PELTZ and BOBBY CAINA CALVAN

NEW YORK (AP) – The world solemnly celebrated the 20th anniversary of September 11, commemorating the dead, summoning the heroes and taking stock of the aftermath just weeks after the bloody end of the war in Afghanistan that was unleashed in response to the terrorist attacks.

Relatives of the victims and four US presidents paid tribute at the sites where hijacked planes killed nearly 3,000 people in the deadliest terrorist act on American soil.

Others gathered for celebrations in Portland, Maine, Guam, or for volunteer projects on what has become a day of service in the United States.

“It was as if an evil specter had descended on our world, but it was also a time when many people were acting beyond the ordinary,” said Mike Low, whose daughter, Sara Low, was a hostess. of air in the first plane that crashed. .

“As we continue these 20 years, I find my sustenance in an ongoing appreciation for all who have become more than just ordinary people,” the father told a Ground Zero crowd including President Joe Biden and former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. .

The anniversary took place under the veil of a pandemic and in the shadow of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, which is now led by the same Taliban militant group that gave refuge to the 9/11 plotters.

“It’s difficult because you were hoping it would be just another time and another world. But sometimes history starts to repeat itself and not in the best possible way, ”said Thea Trinidad, who lost her father in the attacks, before reading the names of the victims at the ceremony.

Bruce Springsteen and Broadway actors Kelli O’Hara and Chris Jackson performed at the commemoration, but traditionally no politician spoke. In a video posted Friday night, Biden addressed the lingering pain of loss, but also highlighted what he called the “central lesson” of September 11: “that to our most vulnerable … unity is our greatest strength “.

Biden was also paying homage to two other sites where the 9/11 conspirators crashed the jets: the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville, Pa.

At the Pennsylvania site – where passengers and crew fought to regain control of a plane allegedly targeted at the United States Capitol or the White House – former President George W. Bush said that September 11 had shown that Americans could come together despite their differences.

“Much of our politics has become a naked appeal of anger, fear and resentment,” the incumbent president said on September 11. “On the day of America’s trial and mourning, I saw millions of people instinctively grab hold of their neighbor’s hand and rally to each other’s cause. This is what America knows.

“This is the truest version of ourselves. This is what we have been and what we can be again.

Calvin Wilson said a polarized country had “missed the message” of the heroism of the passengers and crew on the flight, including his brother-in-law, LeRoy Homer.

“We are not focusing on the damage. We don’t focus on hate. We don’t focus on retaliation. We’re not focusing on revenge, ”Wilson said before the ceremony. “We are focused on the good that all of our loved ones have done.”

Former President Donald Trump visited a New York police station and fire station, praising the bravery of responders while criticizing Biden for pulling out of Afghanistan.

“It was blatant incompetence,” said Trump, who was scheduled to comment on a boxing match in Florida that evening.

The attacks ushered in a new era of fear, war, patriotism, and ultimately polarization. They also redefined security, changed airport checkpoints, policing practices and government oversight powers.

A “war on terror” led to invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan, where America’s longest war ended last month with a massive and rushed airlift punctuated by a suicide bombing which killed 169 Afghans and 13 US servicemen and was assigned to a branch of the Islamic State extremist group. The United States is now concerned that Al-Qaida, the terrorist network behind 9/11, could regroup in Afghanistan, where the Taliban flag once again flew over the presidential palace on Saturday.

Two decades after helping triage and treat wounded colleagues at the Pentagon on September 11, retired Army Col. Malcolm Bruce Westcott is saddened and frustrated by the continued threat of terrorism.

“I always thought my generation, my military cohort, would take care of it – we wouldn’t pass it on to anyone else,” said Westcott, of Greensboro, Ga. “And we passed it on.”

At point zero, relatives of several victims thanked the troops who fought in Afghanistan, while Melissa Pullis said she was “just happy that all the troops are out of Afghanistan”.

“We can no longer lose soldiers. We don’t even know why we are fighting, and 20 years are gone, ”said Pullis, who lost her husband, Edward, and whose son Edward Jr. serves on the USS Ronald Reagan.

At this point, many relatives who recite the names of the victims are too young to have known their lost parents. But families have spoken of shortened lives, missed milestones and a loss that always seems immediate. Several also pleaded for a return to the solidarity that was evident for some time after September 11, but which quickly gave way.

American Muslims have suffered suspicion, surveillance and hate crimes. Schisms and resentments have grown over the balance between tolerance and vigilance, the sense of patriotism, the right way to honor the dead and the scope of a promise to “never forget”.

Trinidad was 10 years old when she heard her father, Michael, say goodbye to her mother over the phone from the burning mall. She remembers the pain but also the camaraderie of the days that followed, when all of New York “felt like it was family.”

“Now when I feel like the world is so divided, I just wish we could come back to it,” said Trinidad, of Orlando, Fla. “I feel like the world would have been so different if we had just been able to hang on to that feeling.”

___

Associated Press editors Michael Rubinkam in Shanksville, Pennsylvania; David Klepper in Providence, Rhode Island; and Jill Colvin in New York contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.troyrecord.com/2021/09/11/us-marks-20-years-since-9-11-in-shadow-of-afghan-wars-end/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos