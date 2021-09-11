Enemy bullets and European human rights rules





British troops have been warned that they are being harmed by fears of legal action under European human rights law.

Defense officials said in a government review that soldiers were faced with the choice of Hobsons in war zones because of fears that the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) would ban the transfer of inmates from overextended military prisons to regional facilities such as those operated by Afghanistan. said to the government review. Government before the Taliban took over the country.

The group, including General Nick Carter, chief of staff of the Department of Defense, said it was essential to clarify the law.

The disclosure comes after former EU Brexit negotiator and current French president Michel Barnier told European courts that France must regain sovereignty it had previously lost to European courts after securing promises that Britain would continue to join the ECHR. it came out afterwards.

Defense officials have suggested that the government could formally evade certain provisions of the ECHR ahead of future military operations because of concerns that the UK will face legal action for alleged violations of Article 5, which protects its rights to liberties. Article 3 prohibits security, torture and inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.

Their intervention came at a meeting with a panel that conducted a government-mandated human rights law review for the first time in 20 years.

A panel led by former Court of Appeal Judge Sir Peter Gross has been considering proposals to curb the ECHR’s influence in the UK.

One proposal under consideration is to amend the law to make it clear that UK judges are not bound by decisions made in Strasbourg. Current human rights law simply requires judges to consider European court decisions, but judges were divided on how blindly they should follow Strasbourg’s rulings. In a prominent 2009 ruling, the late Supreme Court Justice Lord Rodger said: But Judge Judge, former Chief Justice, said Strasbourg shouldn’t always win.

Soldier faces Hobsson choice

Minutes of General Nick and Senior Defense Department Remarks to Independent Human Rights Law Reviewers: Clarity of the law is essential to complying with Article 5 obligations. Clarity of detention authority is essential when planning detention in war zones, for example. A major issue that is not always clear with regard to Article 5 obligations is how and how long to detain prisoners of war.

Minutes Continued: To maximize capacity, prisoners may be transferred to local facilities in the presence of large numbers of inmates. These movements should be 3 sets. [prohibition of torture] and 5 compliance.

So while the military grapples with the Hobsons’ choices, it’s at risk as resources for detention grow. If relocating to a local facility is the only viable option, but there are questions about whether the relocation is compliant with the Convention.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace also emphasized concerns in a July 9 letter to Sir Peter.

One precedent cited by the Ministry of Defense is the successful legal action brought by Hilal Abdul-Razzaq Ali al-Jedda in 2011, who was arrested in Iraq and held in prison for a member of a terrorist group involved in arms smuggling. Free for 3 years in Basra. A European court has ruled that the UK has violated Article 5 of the ECHR.

The military operation was also influenced by a 2010 high court ruling that stipulated that the transfer of prisoners to Afghanistan-run facilities should be severely restricted.

Written submissions to the panel on behalf of the government indicate that in 2016, ministers issued the following statement to Congress: The exact circumstances of the operation in question.

The Conservative Party 2019 Manifesto promises to update human rights laws to ensure that the right balance is maintained between individual rights, critical national security and effective government.

A Defense Department spokesperson said: “We are awaiting an independent human rights law review report to which we contributed and provided evidence. The government’s response will be announced after the announcement.

