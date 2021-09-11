Bush: the United States “changed forever” after the 9/11 attacks





Bush was joined on stage by former First Lady Laura Bush, Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

The 43rd President condemned the actions of terrorists two decades ago and warned of the threat of domestic terrorism in the United States today.

“We have seen more and more evidence that dangers to our country can come not only from borders, but also from the violence that gathers within. There is little cultural overlap between violent extremists abroad and violent extremists at home, but their disregard for human life pluralism, ”he said. “It is our ongoing duty to confront them.”

The former president recognized the growing divisions in the country’s current politics and encouraged the same unity that formed after the assault on the country 20 years ago.

Much of our politics has become a naked appeal for anger, fear and resentment, Bush said. On the day of trial and mourning in America, I saw millions of people instinctively grab the hands of their neighbors and rally to each other’s cause.

He acknowledged that the military efforts launched by his administration in response to the attacks “sparked debate”, but maintained that the armed forces were protecting “his fellow citizens from danger”.

“Nothing that followed, nothing, can tarnish your honor or diminish your accomplishments,” Bush said of veterans of the Afghanistan and Iraq wars that followed.

