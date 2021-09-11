UK Green Investment Delays Risk 660,000 Jobs | green jobs





Up to 660,000 jobs could be at serious risk if the UK continues to lag behind other countries in how much it invests in green infrastructure and jobs, according to a surprising study published on Saturday.

Just two months before the Boris Johnson government hosted the United Nations climate conference, COP26, in Glasgow, a report from TUC makes clear the UK employment impact as jobs move abroad to countries that are at the forefront of green investment. The technology will be particularly serious in the northwest of England, in the industrial centers of Yorkshire and Humber.

A separate study by the TUC in June found the UK to be at the bottom of the G7 economy rankings in terms of investment in green investments and jobs, despite Johnson’s claim that he is playing a leading role in the race to save the planet from global warming. . .

While the UK Treasury is expected to invest only around 180 per capita in green recovery and jobs over the next decade, President Joe Biden plans to allocate more than 2,960 per capita to US green recovery. Vehicle and Energy Efficiency Modifications.

The UK’s green recovery investment as a percentage of its population is only 24% in France, 21% in Canada and 6% in the US.

The study, launched on the first day of the annual parliamentary session that marks the start of the political conference season, says jobs in UK sectors like the steel industry are at grave risk as they still rely on the environmentally harmful process of burning coal. at high temperature. Other countries are paving the way for technologies that enable the green production of high-grade steel without coal, and these pioneers will prosper and expand, and dirty old producers will wither and die.

Last month, Swedish company Hybrit announced its first green steel consignment delivery to automaker Volvo, while another Swedish company, H2 Green Steel, plans to build a hydrogen plant that will start production in 2024.

In the UK’s rubber and plastics sector, 63,200 UK chemical sector and 26,900 steel and steel sector, 79,000 jobs are at risk as other countries move ahead in green development, the report said. In total, 260,000 manufacturing jobs and 407,000 in the supply chain could be at risk.

Alan Coombs, workplace representative for a community union, who has worked at the Port Talbot Steel Mill for 40 years, said: But Britain doesn’t even dip our toes in the water.

There are three or four generations of families who work in factories. If we don’t soon have apprenticeships in green steel technology, there will be no next generation. If we stand at the forefront of green innovation, we can protect the workforce. However, government action is required.

TUC is urging governments to fund 85 billion green recovery packages to create 1.24 million green jobs. It is also bolstering the need for initiatives to protect workers during this and other serious industry shifts, acting as a bridge for people in occupations and industries threatened by offshore outsourcing during the global net-zero transition.

Trade unions say these job protection schemes exist in Germany, Japan and many states in the United States, significantly reducing the cost of firing, training and hiring, and allowing businesses to retain skilled workers.

TUC Secretary-General Frances OGrady said: The UK must keep up with the pace of change. There is still time to protect critical jobs in manufacturing and supply chains.

But the clock is ticking. Unless governments urgently expand investment in green technologies and industries, they risk losing hundreds of thousands of jobs to competing countries. If we act fast, we can still protect Britain’s industrial heartland.

The Ministry of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs requested comments.

