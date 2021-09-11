We’re still struggling: Britain’s 9/11 survivors and relatives pay tribute | September 11, 2001





A British survivor of the 9/11 attacks in the United States says he is living and coping with the hope that tomorrow will be a better day.

Janice Brooks recalled escaping from the Twin Towers in New York during a 20th anniversary memorial service in London. At the time of the attack, she was working on the 84th floor of the South Tower.

Above all, she said, I hope that in the next 1-2 hours I will be able to think about not only my friends, but all those who died on September 11th.

If I could be really generous, may I ask him to spare no thought for all the survivors as we are still struggling?

Brooks, a Londoner, moved to New York three weeks ago to start a new job as a secretary to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Euro Brokers.

Of the 67 Britons killed in the attack, 61 were Eurobrokers employees.

2,977 people from more than 90 countries were killed in the 9/11 attacks when Islamic extremists hijacked four planes and crashed them into fields in the World Trade Center, Pentagon, Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Attack on kidnappers.

Brooks, now 61 years old and living in Norfolk, England, spoke in front of the Post 9/11 Memorial in London’s Olympic Park.

Attendees pay tribute at the Post 9/11 Memorial in London’s Olympic Park. Photo: Akira Suemori/Rex/Shutterstock

Jon Egan recalled his father Dean and aunt Christine, originally from Hull. These two died in the Twin Towers.

Egan said he named his newborn son Dean Michael after the father who made the last phone call to the family when the tower collapsed.

Egan, who grew up in the United States but considers himself a proud British, told those gathered at the memorial: New York City has been attacked. Washington City was attacked, but it was an attack on the world and an attack on their way of life. It was an attack on the free world.

He also said people should remember how the world united against extremists after the attack. This is still important at a time when too much divides us.

In a video recording, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that despite the continuing threat of terrorism today, terrorists have failed in their attempts to put people in an open society to live in permanent fear.

The memorial was established after 9/11 by a British educational charity to ensure that the legacy of the day is one of the hopes built out of the tragedy.

Attendees heard how the intolerance that caused the 9/11 genocide must still be fought in Afghanistan and in British classrooms where education about freedom, equality and democracy can play an important role.

Caryn McClelland, Deputy Mission Director at the US Embassy in London, said the memories of those killed will never be forgotten as they are recalled with strength, love, courage and hope.

Tony Blair, who was Prime Minister at the time of the 9/11 attacks, praised charities after 9/11 for responding to acts of hate with acts of love and focusing on reconciliation rather than retaliation.

In a recorded message, Blair also told the crowd that the thoughts of the 9/11 terrorists are just as flawed and irrational today as they were 20 years ago. He said it was an ideology full of hatred against a fierce confrontation with a world that sought to prosper beyond the boundaries of faith and culture.

