



Violent extremists in the United States and abroad are “infamous siblings,” former President George W. Bush said in his speech commemorating the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

The former president delivered a speech in Shanksville, Pa., Where he recounted the heroism of the passengers and crew of Flight 93, which crashed into a field after its passengers and crew battled the hijackers to prevent another attack.

In the speech, Bush compared domestic extremists to foreign terrorists who attacked the United States 20 years ago.

“We have seen more and more evidence that dangers to our country can come not only from borders, but also from the violence that gathers within,” Bush said.

“There is little cultural overlap between violent extremists abroad and violent extremists at home,” he continued.

The former president said domestic and foreign extremists share a “disdain for pluralism”, a “contempt for human life” and a determination to sully national symbols, appearing to refer to the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill .

The former president had previously said the Capitol riot left him “stomach ache” and said he was “still bothered” for weeks after the insurgency.

Of the more than 500 people arrested in connection with the Capitol Riot, dozens had ties to American extremist groups such as the Oathkeepers, Three Percenters and Proud Boys.

In his speech on Saturday, Bush also criticized the presence of culture wars in American politics.

“When it comes to the unity of America, those days seem distant from ours,” said Bush. “The evil force seems to be at work in our common life, which turns every disagreement into an argument and every argument into a clash of cultures.”

Former President George HW Bush’s son said our policy has become a “naked call for anger, fear and resentment,” and said he is worried about our future.

The president said he remembers “millions” of Americans who gathered on a day of “trial and mourning” in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

“At a time when nativism could have sparked hatred and violence against people seen as outsiders, I saw Americans reaffirm their welcome of immigrants and refugees,” Bush said. “This is the nation I know.”

In the speech, Bush also acknowledged the criticisms of the war on terror he initiated.

“The military measures taken over the past 20 years to pursue dangers at their source have sparked debate, but one thing is certain, we owe an assurance to all those who have fought our country’s recent battles,” said Bush. congratulating the members of the military.

“The cause you have pursued at the call of duty is the noblest America has to offer. You have protected your fellow citizens from harm,” Bush said. “You have stood up for the beliefs of your country and advanced the rights of the oppressed… we are grateful to you.”

Bush has not only been criticized for his foreign policy in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, but also for his domestic policy which critics say has led to a multitude of policies over the years allowing the surveillance of innocent Americans as well. .

Human rights groups like the American Civil Liberties Union have strongly criticized laws passed in the months and years following the attacks, such as the Patriot Act, which allowed the government to monitor telephone and electronic communications, bank statements and internet activity.

Several federal departments such as the Department of Homeland Security and US Customs and Border Control were born out of a sense of urgency over the attacks.

An increase in the prosecution of journalists also followed the attacks. In 2013, Edward Snowden, a former National Security Agency contractor, leaked classified information to Wikileaks that shocked the nation, exposing widespread government surveillance of innocent Americans.

The US government is still pursuing legal proceedings against Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, a move that human rights groups and even the United Nations have condemned.

