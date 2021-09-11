The incidence of tuberculosis in the United States is higher in the elderly, but decreases rapidly among birth cohorts





September 11, 2021

Disclosures: Kim does not report any relevant financial disclosures.

The incidence of tuberculosis in people aged 50 or older in the United States is high but declines rapidly in subsequent birth cohorts, according to a study published in Clinical Infectious Diseases.

As an example, the researchers noted that “the average 50-year-old man in 2001 could expect his annual risk of tuberculosis to decrease by 77% by the time this person turns 68 in 2019”.

The risk of tuberculosis in the United States decreases with subsequent birth cohorts. Source: Adobe Stock.

Sun Kim

“Although we found strong evidence that the annual percentage decline was smaller for the elderly, the annual reductions in TB risk were still greater than 4% in the oldest age group in our sample,” Sun Kim, MS, a doctoral student in population health sciences at Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, and colleagues wrote.

“Most cases of tuberculosis in the United States result from reactivation of latent tuberculosis infection (LTBI), with the highest incidence in the older population,” Kim told Healio. “While observational cohort studies have shown that the risks of LTBI reactivation decreases for up to 20 years after infection, there is little empirical evidence on how the risks of LTBI progression change for people. with remote infection. “

According to Kim and colleagues, 42,000 cases of tuberculosis were reported among US residents aged 50 or older between 2001 and 2019. For their study, they used modeling “to break down the effects of birth and birth cohort. age on TB incidence rates, stratified by sex and race / ethnicity. The study found that estimated incidence rates decreased with age – for the entire cohort and most gender and race / ethnicity strata.

According to the study, the average annual decline in incidence rates stabilized for older participants, from 8.8% (95% CI, 8.34-9.23) among 51-year-olds to 4 , 51% (95% CI, 3.87-5.14) in the 90s. years. After controlling for age, the researchers found that incidence rates were lower for more recent birth cohorts and fell 8.79% (95% CI, 6.13-11.26) in average between successive cohort years.

In addition, researchers found that incidence rates were considerably higher for racial or ethnic minorities in all birth cohorts, while rates of recent infection declined by about 10% per year as children grew older. individuals were getting older.

“Ensuring that TB prevention services are designed to meet the needs of vulnerable and high-risk populations will likely increase the impact of prevention services and improve the health impact of the disparities estimated in this analysis,” Kim said.

