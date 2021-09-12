US Open: Emma Raducanu beats Leylah Fernandez in women’s final





With his straight set victory, Raducanu has not lost a set throughout the tournament.

“It was an incredibly difficult game, but I thought the level was extremely high,” Raducanu said afterwards, praising Fernandez for the way she played during the tournament. “And I hope we will face each other in many more tournaments and hopefully in the finals.”

Raducanu fought off a brief rally from Fernandez in the second set to win the title.

Led 5-2 in the second set, Raducanu only needed one more point on two occasions to win everything. But Fernandez hit back each time and ultimately won the game to make it 5-3.

Then at 5-3, Raducanu grazed his knee in a lunge on the baseline in a point that left him 30-40 behind in the game.

After a medical time out to treat the bleeding knee, the serving Raducanu returned from breaking point to win the match and the championship.

“Staying in the moment, focusing on what I needed to do, my process and my state of mind really helped me through these difficult times,” she said.

The fact that the 18-year-old reached the final first is astonishing. The fact that she won it – historic.

Raducanu, born to a Chinese mother and Romanian father, had to go through three qualifying rounds to even make the main draw in what is only her second Grand Slam appearance.

The 18-year-old had become the first qualifier in either men’s or women’s tennis to reach a Grand Slam final – and now she has become the first qualifier to win one.

Even Raducanu expressed surprise at her dream run during the tournament, joking after her quarter-final victory over Olympic champion Belinda Bencic that she had booked a return flight “at the end of qualifying”.

How an education has built a “mental strength”

Incredibly, Raducanu didn’t lose a single set in the tournament – and wowed much more experienced opponents as he progressed.

When asked how she maintains such calm in times of high pressure, Raducanu credited the lessons she received from her parents growing up.

“I think the calm and mental toughness definitely comes from my upbringing,” she said ahead of the final.

“I think my parents both instilled in me from a young age to definitely have a positive attitude on the court because, yes, when I was younger it was definitely an absolute denial if I was had a bad attitude. ”

READ: Novak Djokovic on the new player association he co-founded. , ranked 150th in the world ahead of the US Open, showed her potential at Wimbledon this year, capturing UK hearts as she reached the fourth round before retiring with “breathing difficulties”.

But few could have imagined this dream race in New York.

“Thanks to everyone here in New York,” she said. “I love playing in front of you and you really encouraged me in a very difficult time and I hope Leylah and I had a good performance today.”

Fernandez congratulated Raducanu saying: “I hope to be back here in the final and this time with a trophy – the right one, with the right trophy.”

She also paid tribute to New York on the 20th anniversary of September 11.

“I know that day was particularly difficult for New York and everyone in the United States,” said the Canadian teenager. “I just want to say that I hope I can be as strong and as resilient as New York has been for the past 20 years.”

A global British star is born

Her newfound success saw her popularity skyrocket, especially in the UK where she became a household name this summer.

Reaching the final, the teenager was inundated with messages online congratulating the emerging superstar and wishing him good luck.

“Congratulations @EmmaRaducanu, what an achievement already !! Good luck this weekend, we encourage you all at home,” tweeted Marcus Rashford, England and Manchester United player.

His accomplishments over the past fortnight have also received royal approval, with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sending their best wishes.

“What an incredible achievement at this year’s # USOpen @EmmaRaducanu! We will be supporting you all tomorrow. I wish you the best of luck!” read a message on their official Twitter account.

After her semi-final victory, Raducanu said having a Chinese mother “definitely instilled hard work, discipline from a young age” and that she admired Chinese tennis star Li Na.

“When I was younger I took a lot of inspiration from Li Na, even now, just from the way she was such a fierce competitor,” Raducanu said of the two-time Grand Slam winner.

With her debut Grand Slam title under her belt, fans around the world will be eagerly watching what this teenage sensation can accomplish in the years to come.

Among those who congratulated Raducanu on Saturday was Queen Elizabeth II, who in a letter called the 18-year-old a “remarkable achievement at such a young age” and “a testament to your hard work and dedication” .

“I have no doubt that your outstanding performance and that of your opponent Leylah Fernandez will inspire the next generation of tennis leaders,” the letter reads.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/11/tennis/us-open-womens-final-raducanu-fernandez-spt-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos