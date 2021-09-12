



South Africa and Australia scatter on Sunday as the 2021 Rugby Championship continues on the Gold Coast.

The world champion, after a series victory over England and Ireland Lions this summer, will face his first test at home since the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

The Springboks are embarking on a challenging four-week journey to defend their rugby championship crown, facing Australia twice before head-to-head with the All Blacks.

However, shortly after their two losses to New Zealand in the Bledislo Cup, Australia plan to continue their unbeaten streak of five matches against the world champions at home. Australia have won 8 of their last 10 matches against Springbox at home, but the two have never met at the Cbus Super Stadium.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match.

When is South Africa vs Australia? What time is the kick off?

South Africa vs Australia will take place on Sunday 12 September at the Cbus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast. The match will start at 11:05 AM UK time.

What TV channels are South Africa vs Australia on? How about live streaming?

For UK viewers, South Africa vs Australia will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Mix, starting at 10:55am. Sky Sports customers can live stream the show via the Sky Go app or online.

How to watch the game if you don’t have Sky Sports

If you sign up for NOW TV Sports, you can watch Sky Sports without a subscription.

You can purchase a Sky Sports 1-day membership (9.98) to watch on TVs, phones and tablets, plus a monthly pass. This pass can be purchased on the NOW website.

What is the South Africa vs Australia team news?

Springbok manager Jacques Nienaber changed his squad 13 matchdays for this match. The starting lineup consists of 7 players and 6 substitutes.

The experienced number 8 Duane Vermeulen makes his first appearance at Springbox since the 2019 Rugby World Cup final. He underwent ankle surgery earlier this year and joined the squad in August.

Scrumhalves Faf de Klerk (leg strain), Herschel Jantjies (hip pointer) and side player Marco van Staden (ankle) also returned from injuries.

One of the forwards was the starting team’s 5 changes to their 29-10 victory over Argentina in the second round of the Rugby Championship at Nelson Mandela Bay. Vermeulen will take over Jasper Wiese from behind Scrum, Eben Etzebeth will come in to replace Marvin Orie and new front rowers will be Steven Kitshoff, Frans Malherbe (all props) and Bongi Mbonambi (whore).

On the backline, Sbu Nkosi replaces Cheslin Kolbe after a fast-footed winger bangs his leg in training. Scrum-half De Klerk returns for the first time after a second test against British and Irish Lions instead of Cobus Reinach.

Hooker Malcolm Marx, props Ox Nch and Vincent Koch, Van Staden, Wiese and Jantjies join utility back Damian Willemse and loose forward Kwagga Smith from the bench.

For Australia, Quade Cooper’s return made headlines, with Michael Hooper equaling George Gregans Australia’s record for most tests as Wallabies captain when he led the team out for the 59th time.

The youngest of the team, front lower Angus Bell, was in the front row with prostitute Folau Faingaa and tight head prop Allan Alaalatoa, while Isaac Rhoda with Matt Philip. Starting from the second row, the back row was unchanged for three consecutive tests.

Tate McDermott is linked in midfield with Cooper and fly harps, Samu Kerevi and Len Ikitau are linked in midfield, and wingers Marika Koroibete and Andrew Kellaway are on back three completed by full-back Tom Banks.

South Africa: 15. Willie le Roux, 14. Sbu Nkosi, 13. Lukhanyo Am, 12. Damian de Allende, 11. Makazole Mapimpi, 10. Handr Pollard, 9. Faf de Klerk, 1. Steven Kitshoff, 2. Bongi Mbonambi , 3. Frans Malherbe, 4. Eben Etzebeth, 5. Lood de Jager, 6. Siya Kolisi (Captain), 7. Franco Mostert, 8. Duane Vermeulen.

Subs: 16. Malcolm Marx, 17. Ox Nch, 18. Vincent Koch, 19. Marco van Staden, 20. Kwagga Smith, 21. Jasper Wiese, 22. Herschel Jantjies, 23. Damian Willemse.

Australia: 15. Tom Banks, 14. Andrew Kellaway, 13. Len Ikitau, 12. Samu Kerevi, 11. Marika Koroibete, 10. Quade Cooper, 9. Tate McDermott, 1. Angus Bell, 2. Folau Faingaa, 3. Allan Alaalatoa, 4. Izack Rodda, 5. Matt Philip, 6. Lachlan Swinton, 7. Michael Hooper (Captain), 8. Rob Valetini.

Subs: 16. Peleti Kaitu, 17. James Sleeper, 18. Taniela Tupou, 19. Rob Leotta, 20. Pete Samu, 21. Nick White, 22. Rhys Hodge, 23. Jordan Petaia.

Who is the referee for South Africa vs Australia?

Luke Pierce (England) has been appointed as the referee.

Australia Damon Murphy and Jordan Way serve as assistant referees.

Englands Matthew Carley will be TMO.

What did the coaches say?

South Africa coach Jacques Nienaver: “We have been monitoring the progress of the injured players every day, so we knew we were in a position to start most of the injured players in this match.

“Australia poses a strong threat to running rugby and they like to keep playing the ball. They will also play in front of a charged home crowd, so it would be good to know what these experienced players know. It must be done in the match.

“Unfortunately we lost Cheslin to an injury, but we were lucky to have Sbu intervene. He worked hard in training and he is eager to return to the field.”

Australia’s manager Dave Rennie: “I am very happy that Quad has another chance to win the gold medal of his country.

“He had a really positive impact after joining the group, he put pressure on us as selectors and we are happy to go out and perform on a Sunday night.

“This match is a great opportunity for our leader Michael Hooper as well. He has phenomenal form and setting the same record as the most tested George Gregans as Australia captain is a testament to his leadership and resilience.

“We also cannot overlook Allan and Reece, who will present 50 tests for their homeland. This is another outstanding achievement by the two ultimate pros who leave everything on the pitch every time they wear their jerseys.”

