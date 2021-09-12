A tropical storm could trigger a warm September, so Britain could bake bread.





The sun-hungry British get their last chance of summer in September (PA Wire)

The UK Meteorological Agency says the UK could bake bread in the aftermath of Hurricane Larry.

The sun-hungry Brits will have their last chance of summer in September after a disappointing flash flood in late August and late July.

There is hope that a tropical storm could bring a dry, warm climate to the UK next week.

Hurricane Larry already hit Newfoundland, Canada on Saturday.

The Bureau of Meteorology says dry, warm weather will begin as storms pour across the Atlantic Ocean.

But temperatures won’t reach the insanely warm highs of 30 degrees that London enjoyed earlier this week.

Weather forecaster Alex Deakin told Sun: High pressure is likely to be the more dominant feature for now. Not as crazy as the first half of the week, and chilly at night, but it could mean sunny, dry weather.

The battle between high pressure and low pressure continues until the beginning of next week. On the surface, the high pressure seems to win, but the low pressure in the south cannot be ruled out either.

It depends on the exact location of the jet stream and how it interacts with Hurricane Larry.

From September 14 to September 22, the temperature will rise by more than 20 degrees.

