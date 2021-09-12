



The UK is facing a winter of discontent after the Conservatives pushed for Brexit and left the EU, Scotland’s Deputy Prime Minister warned.

With supermarkets already experiencing shortages, John Swinney would argue that those problems show the way Westminster doesn’t work.

In a speech at the SNP National Congress, Scotland’s Deputy Prime Minister will condemn the Boris Johnson Conservative government’s muscular unionism, adding that the Prime Minister and his colleagues simply lack the brain to match its power.

The Westminster government will not only seek every opportunity to undermine the Scottish government, but will strike the country with a union flag, Swinney said.

The Deputy Prime Minister went on to tell SNP delegates that there could be no greater example of the coalition failing Scotland than the sad saga of Brexit.

John Swinney predicts UK-wide problems with Conservative Brexit (Image: PA)

As Swinney would say: Despite warnings and against the will of the Scottish people, the Conservatives have had their hardest break amid the pandemic crisis.

Boris Johnson once talked about Brexit and the sunny meadows beyond, but the reality he conveys is that food rots in the fields because there is no one to pick them up.

The end of freedom of movement and the harsh repression of immigration from the EU have been catastrophic for the economy not only here in Scotland, but also in the UK as a whole.

Perhaps the most obvious example is an empty shelf in a supermarket. But the manpower shortage is starting to affect the economy as a whole.

Last month we saw very special news that the UK’s NHS should inform GPs to cancel blood tests due to a severe supply shortage.

Swinney will go on to warn: All sectors will feel the cool breeze from Brexit. And there is no end in sight.

The Conservatives are unwilling and unable to take the simple steps necessary to solve the problems they have created. England is going through a winter of dissatisfaction and Westminster is not working.

Some supermarkets are already experiencing some shortages (Image: PA)

Britain’s so-called Winter of Discontent occurred in the late 1970s. At this time, strikes and industrial activity worsened during the coldest winter in 16 years, when storms isolated more remote areas of England.

The Labor government at the time was under increasing pressure when Prime Minister James Callaghan was beaten by Conservative Margaret Thatcher in May 1979.

By mentioning this time, the Conservatives accused the SNP of strengthening its departments to distract them from a decade of disaster that hit schools, hospitals, jobs, businesses, ferries and almost everything in Scotland.

Scottish Conservative Health spokeswoman Annie Wells said: “The SNP blames Brexit for everything because it has nothing more to say.

They had no new ideas to solve the drug death crisis they had created, they couldn’t help the business they had been pushing for years, and there were no plans to cut the shocking ambulance wait times.

