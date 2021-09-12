Telegraph’s main headlines of the day





1. Capitase 2.0 will harm jobs and families, Treasury experts admit

The government’s own analysis suggests that Boris Johnson’s national insurance hike could lead to a family breakdown and prevent businesses from hiring new employees and raising wages.

A bombshell impact assessment, compiled by HM Revenue and Customs for the Treasury, found that one effect of a 1.25 percentage point tax increase was that “an individual who is currently just financially in control could affect the formation, stability, or collapse of a family. Reduced disposable income “. Read the full story.

2. She did it! Emma Raducanu cares to achieve immortality by defeating Leylah Fernandez in the US Open final.

Emma Raducanu is Queen of New York after most unlikely major campaigns. The girl in June is the major champion in September and the youngest Grand Slam winner since Maria Sharapova at Wimbledon in 2004.

Even Tim Henman swore to be unbelievable when Raducanu won her contemporaneous Canadian Leylah Fernandez in an epic fight with a scoreline of 6-4, 6-3. They were almost playable in junior events, so their bitches were soft but their game faces were wild. Read the full story.

3. Penn Farthings employees escape from Kabul with the help of British officials

Dozens of civilian employees working for a UK animal charity have escaped safely from Afghanistan in the largest UK-assisted evacuation since troops left Kabul.

67 employees who worked for the Afghan capital’s Pen Farthings Nowzad animal rescue charity arrived safely in Pakistan two weeks after Afghanistan fell to the Taliban. Read the full story.

4. Pfizer initially rejected a COVID-19 vaccine.

Pfizer initially rejected an offer to develop a coronavirus vaccine because management thought the virus would be contained quickly.

BioNTech founder Dr Ugur Sahin and his wife Dr zlem Treci said, “Gentlemen, this is not going to work by the pharmaceutical giants because the virus started sweeping the world in January 2020. Read the full article.

5. Prince Andrew’s representative does not attend preliminary hearing in sexual assault case

The Duke of York will not be represented at a preliminary hearing in a civil assault case on Monday, the Telegraph understood.

Prince Andrew has appointed an attorney based in the United States, but none of his legal team is expected to attend the conference call. Read the full story.

