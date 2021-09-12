Zelenskyy’s top collaborator optimistic about relationship with US – but concerns over Nord Stream 2 pipeline persist





The governments of Ukraine and other Central and Eastern European countries have long argued that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline will compromise their energy security and increase Western Europe’s dependence on cheap Russian gas.

Speaking through an interpreter earlier this week, Yermak said Kiev concerns about the pipeline persisted and he was waiting to see how Washington might respond.

I am convinced that Russia will try to use this as a weapon, and then we will see if the commitments that have been expressed will be honored, he said. We have heard very strong assurances from our American friends that they are in fact ready to take very concrete and hard actions in response to any future act of aggression that may be attempted by Russia.

If you ask me if now is the right time to take action regarding Nord Stream 2, my answer is yes, he added.

When the Biden administration revealed it would stop fighting the project, the foreign ministers of Ukraine and Poland sharply criticized the move. Since then, tensions have mounted. Biden, meanwhile, said if the Kremlin militarized the pipeline, the United States would retaliate, although he did not specify how.

Yermak praised the Biden team and said the meeting between the two presidents went well.

On the one hand, we had an American president who knows Ukraine through and through, better than any other American president, who has done more for Ukraine than any other American president, Yermak said. And on the other side, there was the first president in the independent history of Ukraine who came to power to make tangible changes, to make it a better country, to reform the country.

Yermak also said that Biden praised President Zelenskyy and his team for the unprecedented success of the reform agenda pursued over the past two years.

Yermak also said he hopes the two presidents will win one of the highest honors in the world.

I would very much like President Biden and President Zelenskyy to receive the Nobel Peace Prize for achieving our greatest ambition – to end this war and bring back our compatriots and our territory, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2021/09/11/biden-ukraine-zelenskyy-aide-511350 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos