UK Vaccine Volunteers to Help Prepare for Next Virus at New Epidemic Lab | medical research





If a new scientific lab aimed at preventing future epidemics had existed before December 2019, the researchers believe it could have accelerated vaccine development and saved thousands of lives.

Liverpool’s new Pandemic Lab will include a new human challenge facility where volunteers will test new vaccines and treatments under controlled conditions.

If a vaccine candidate could have been tested during the first wave of infection, the jab would have been ready months earlier, according to Professor Daniela Ferreira, director of clinical science at Liverpool University of Tropical Medicine (LSTM). lab team.

LSTM is one of the city’s seven universities, hospitals and local authorities behind the institute, which will launch on Monday with 10 million funding from Innova Medical Group.

Human Challenge research is already underway in hospitals, but the Pandemic Lab will have high isolation facilities outside the hospital, which will speed up the process.

Here in Liverpool, Ferreira said, I led one of the Phase 3 sites of the Oxford vaccine study. We were able to set it up really quickly. The number of cases plummeted as the government imposed a national lockdown. We expected the vaccine study results to be available within three months, but it took much longer due to low community transmission.

Had the pandemic lab facility been available in January 2020, the first vaccine prototypes and antiviral drugs may have tested effectiveness in the first wave.

Pereira believes that if the vaccine could have been tested during the first pandemic, the vaccine could have been available at least three months earlier at the start of the second wave in October, which killed more than 80,000 people.

If we use a controlled model, we can know much sooner whether a vaccine will work or not, Pereira said.

Because new viruses are typically zoonotic diseases that pass from animals to humans, one of the new lab’s primary focuses is building databases of diseases that affect animals and finding those that are most likely to cross species barriers.

“We have the world’s largest database of pathogens and hosts and where they were found,” said Matthew Baylis, a professor at the University of Liverpool, who heads the research. They used it to do things like predict which animals will emerge from the next coronavirus.

Even with 1,500 species of bats, the work is huge. What I’m hoping is to be much more accurate about what species we should see in 10 years, and to actually see some of those species to confirm our predictions.

At some point in the future, we should be infected with a virus and know what the virus can do. It’s a very ambitious idea, but it’s all in there. [genetic] order. At some point in the future a new virus will be discovered and without waiting to see what it does we can say that it appears to have these characteristics. It can be transmitted this way and cause these types of diseases.

That, in turn, would offer vaccine researchers great advantages compared to current technologies.

Several other institutions similar to the Pandemic Lab are being established around the world. This month the World Health Organization (WHO) opened its Hub for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence in Berlin, the French government launched Prezode, an international initiative focused on zoonotic diseases, and the Rockefeller Foundation. established the Pandemic Prevention Institute in the United States.

Baylis said strong international cooperation is expected and plans to establish three hubs in Eastern, Western and Southern Africa to work with local researchers.

Professor Henry Mwandumba, Director of the Clinical Research Program at Malawi-Liverpool-Wellcom, said that working with the Pandemic Institute will enhance cooperation between Malawi and the UK.

I think the response to the pandemic would have been quicker [with the institute], certainly in Malawi and other resource-limited countries. We could have mobilized the resources we needed to deal with the pandemic, and we would have systems in place that did not exist before the pandemic.

