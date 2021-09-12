National Racehorse Week: Why the best trainers from all over the UK open their stable doors to the public | UK News





The nation’s top trainers are opening their stalls to the public for the first time as part of National Horse Racing Week.

The initiative is the brainchild of Gloucestershire based trainer Richard Phillips and will involve more than 140 trainers from across England, Scotland and Wales.

The original plan was to host the National Horse Racing Day, but in response to public demand, it was quickly changed to a one-week event.

Image: People can book slots online to visit local stalls and see the work in person.

It runs September 12-19, and people can book slots online to visit local stables and see the work in person.

Mr Phillips, who trains 30 racehorses in his yard near Moreton-in-Marsh, told Sky News, “Horses have a great life and I wanted to organize something to show people that.”

“It’s a celebration of horse racing. It’s a great sport and industry and a lot of great people are looking after these wonderful animals 24/7. I think this is an opportunity to show all the good things about British racing. The country is proud of it. We have to do it. We are definitely proud of it.”

Horse racing has been hit hard by the pandemic, which has caused hundreds of millions of pounds to be lost due to COVID-19.

The event coincides with Irish trainer Gordon Elliott’s return to sports after a six-month suspension for sitting on a racehorse that died of natural causes while training with a gallop in County Meath.

Photos of the incident garnered a lot of attention earlier this year. Many racers see this week as an opportunity to show how well their racehorses are taking care of them.

Image: We want National Racehorse Week to be an annual event.

Former Love Island contestant Chris Hughes is an amateur jockey who regularly rides bikes and sponsors the campaign.

“I love everything animals give us as humans,” he told Sky News. “What I get from horses is what a lot of people in the house get from dogs and pets. They are amazing animals, they are very powerful, they are machines.

“They are full of personality. What I love is that all horses are loved, from their masters to their trainers to their riders. They are loved.”

Image: Over 140 trainers from all over England, Scotland and Wales.

Grace Muir founded The HEROS Charity near Wantage in Oxfordshire in 2006 to return and retrain former racehorses, and she also supports National Racehorse Week.

She said: “Though-bred racehorses are very intelligent animals. They can learn new skills very quickly. Some of them learn dressage, some do showjumps, and some special help comes here. It excels with kids in need.

Image: The economy has been hit hard by the pandemic as the coronavirus has caused hundreds of millions of pounds in revenue loss.

“I saw this horse being used after horse racing. About 30 years ago, there wasn’t much horses to deal with, but I liked the breed so much that I came up with the idea of ​​retraining it to do other things. It’s fast.”

We hope that National Racehorse Week will be an annual event where thousands of people can visit professional trainers to see for themselves how much effort and attention is needed to make British racing the best in the world.

