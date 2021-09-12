Twenty years after 9/11, one of the last US Marines killed in Afghanistan returns home





LAWRENCE, Mass., Sept.11 (Reuters) – U.S. Naval Sergeant Johanny Rosario returned to his Massachusetts hometown on Saturday in a coffin, one of the last U.S. servicemen killed in Afghanistan in a war started there exactly two decades by the attacks of September 11, 2001.

Several hundred people gathered near the Farrah Funeral Home in Lawrence, Massachusetts, where Rosario’s remains arrived in a black hearse with a police motorcycle escort. Marines in ceremonial uniform carried the casket into the funeral home, as veterans from the crowd, some of whom had not worn a uniform for years, came to attention.

“We came out because she’s a hero to us,” said Mary Beth Chosse, who waited several hours with her 12-year-old son, Gavin. Chosse’s eldest son is an active duty Marine. “The sacrifice and bravery of Sergeant Rosario must always be remembered. “

Rosario, 25, was among 13 US servicemen killed in an Aug. 26 suicide bombing outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, the Afghan capital. She was helping to filter evacuees at a checkpoint at the Abbey Gate of the airport when the bomb ravaged a crowd. Dozens of Afghans were also killed in the attack.

The last American troops left Afghanistan four days later.

About 7,100 US servicemen were killed in conflicts related to the September 11 attacks, including about 2,500 in Afghanistan, according to the Costs of War project of the Watson Institute at Brown University. The financial cost of these conflicts amounts to nearly $ 6 trillion, according to the project.

Like many Americans, Sheila Arias, 41, remembers September 11, 2001 in great detail. She was in a barber shop in Lawrence when she saw New York’s World Trade Center Twin Towers collapse after Al Qaeda hijackers took control of two planes and brought them down. crashed into buildings. Hijacked planes would also crash into the Pentagon outside Washington and in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Read more

Arias enlisted in the United States Army soon after, leaving a comfortable and stable job as a clerk in the Lawrence Water Department to join the military effort to uproot al Qaeda.

“There was no doubt that I had to serve,” Arias said. “I’m sure Johanny Rosario felt the same.”

“ALWAYS REMEMBER HIS NAME”

Rosario, who was 5 years old at the time of the attacks, will begin his service years later, when the United States was already deeply involved in Afghanistan.

Shortly after graduating from high school in 2014, she enlisted and landed in the 5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade.

Eventually, she would become chief of supply, a role typically occupied by a senior non-commissioned officer, according to the Marines, and would volunteer to be a member of the female engagement team to interact with Afghan women, hindered by the local custom of talking to male strangers. .

Just three months before her death, she received an award for her attention to detail and expertise in tracking and reconciling some $ 400,000 of outstanding procurement requests.

On Saturday, a group of his friends from Lawrence High School huddled near the steps of the funeral home. Wearing black masks, they spoke of Rosario’s desire to serve his country, attend college and financially support his family.

One of the women, who like the others declined to give her name, rocked a framed photo of Rosario in a formal dress.

“I can’t speak. I would just cry,” the woman said.

Like many residents of Lawrence, a working-class town about 30 miles (48 km) north of Boston with a strong Hispanic community, Rosario’s roots extend to the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, said William Lantigua, a former mayor of the city who knows his family.

Rosario is survived by her mother and a younger sister.

On Saturday, Maria Ogando joined the gathered crowd to pay tribute to Rosario after driving an hour from Worcester, Massachusetts with her family. Her daughter, Kayla, 9, wore a T-shirt with Rosario’s full name on the back.

“She’s a heroine and it’s very sad for me to watch her die,” Kayla said. “But I will always remember her name and what she did for our country.”

Reporting by Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Paul Thomasch and Paul Simao

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/two-decades-after-911-one-last-us-marines-killed-afghanistan-comes-home-2021-09-11/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos