Covid UK News Live: Government Suspends Domestic Vaccine Passport Plans, Sajid Javid Announced





A person receiving a Pfizer BioNtech vaccine at London’s Central Middlesex Hospital

(Reuters)

Sajid Javid said he hopes the government can avoid using domestic vaccine passports amid reports that Boris Johnson is preparing to scrap plans to introduce certification to nightclubs.

The health minister argued that the mandatory use of documents to force sites to check vaccine status by the end of the month would only be introduced if absolutely necessary.

Jarvis’ remarks follow a report from The Sunday Times that suggested the prime minister would abandon proposals for domestic vaccine passports as he announced his coronavirus winter plans later this week.

However, a few days ago, No 10 defended the policy, saying that plans remain the same and details will come out in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that the UK government will this week unveil a vaccination plan for 12 to 15-year-olds across the UK.

NHS leaders are believed to have been briefed on immunization plans for children at a mass immunization program starting at schools on September 22.

Health Minister Sajid Javid announced that the government has stopped planning domestic vaccine passports for use in large venues such as nightclubs.

Javid told the BBC it would not issue vaccine passports this morning.

For more details on the health minister, my colleague Ashley Cowburn this morning said she hopes the government can avoid using domestic vaccine passports.

Zavid argued that the forced use of the document to force places to check the status of vaccines by the end of the month would only be introduced if absolutely necessary.

1631433417 Javid says he wants to avoid vaccine passports.

The health minister doesn’t like the idea that people have to submit papers to do basic things and says the introduction of vaccine passports will only be adopted when there is no alternative.

In an interview with Sky News this morning, Javid said:

I’m not here today to rule it out – we haven’t made a final decision.

If we do that, it has to be backed up by evidence and absolutely necessary with evidence.

1631433187 Experts should devote time to vaccines for children, health minister says.

Javid said chief medical officers should spend their time making decisions about vaccines for children between the ages of 12 and 15.

In an interview with Sky News, the health minister added: In the meantime, I’ve asked the department to start working with the school to prepare for the situation the school recommends.

For us to make those decisions, they must be led by and must be made by experts.

He said that asking the CMO for advice on this was the right way to go.

Sajid Javid said he will work to eliminate the PCR travel test required for fully vaccinated vacationers when they return to the UK as soon as possible.

In an interview with Sky News this morning, the health minister said: [travel] Rules that remain the same.

But the PCR test… I want to get rid of it as soon as possible. While not making a decision right now, Ive has already asked officials to eliminate the cost of this kind of intrusion, especially the family, as soon as possible.

We shouldn’t hold it for a second longer than absolutely necessary.

1631431388 More than 50% of the Japanese population has been vaccinated.

More than half of Japan’s population has been vaccinated against COVID-19, the government said.

“It is expected that by the end of September 60% of the total population will be vaccinated,” said Minister of Economy Yasutoshi Nishimura in an interview with NHK.

Japan is working on a roadmap for deregulation around November, the Associated Press reported. This allows people who are fully vaccinated and those who test negative to travel, hold meetings or attend large events.

More than 134,000 people have died from the coronavirus, according to the latest figures released by the government yesterday.

An additional 156 people died within 28 days of testing positive for COVID-19, increasing the number to 134,144 since March last year.

According to government statistics, the daily death toll on Saturday is 30% higher than the 120 recorded the previous week.

Separate figures released by the National Statistical Office show that there are currently 158,000 registered deaths in the UK, where Covid-19 is mentioned in the death certificate.

There are reports that the government will soon release plans to start immunizing children 12-15 years old, and Observer reports that schools have warned schools to implement the program in a few weeks, perhaps as early as September 22.

It is understood that NHS leaders have been briefed on the plan after being told that the school is ready to introduce the program.

The decision comes as Britain’s chief medical officers lead a review of whether a large-scale vaccination campaign will help educate children. The Joint Committee on Vaccines and Immunization (JCVI) has concluded that the health benefits of immunization for young teenagers are negligible.

The prime minister is expected to formulate a government plan to tackle the challenges of COVID-19 in the winter months, and is expected to revoke certain measures contained in powers passed in the House of Representatives.

No 10 said it was difficult to predict with certainty what pressures the NHS would put on as COVID circulates with the flu, but warning: the winter months will bring new challenges.

This comes amid reports that the government may enforce mandatory use of masks and advise people to once again work from home under an emergency plan if infections spike in the fall.

However, the mail has reported that the traffic light system governing international travel will be abolished and that British citizens will have to return home from abroad to pay for expensive PCR Covid tests.

