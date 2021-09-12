UK Business Uses Free Beer and Popcorn to Attract Employees to Office | work-life balance





Complimentary breakfasts, candy-on-demand, or gifts from corporate-branded merchandise are just a few of the perks and incentives office-based employers offer to entice employees back to their desks after a year and a half at home.

City of London Corporation, the governing body of the capital’s Square Mile, welcomed workers last Thursday by co-hosting a free beer festival where colleagues can enjoy pints and street food together.

Investment firm Fidelity International is one of those that provide snacks to nearly 2,900 employees. Those who go to work can enjoy free breakfast and free fruit for a week from Monday. Dental floss and popcorn carts are also provided on select days.

By the end of October, 1,300 employees employed by the city’s law firm, Slotter & May, will receive complimentary breakfast and a corporate-coloured, reusable stainless steel water bottle. The company is also introducing a flexible working model, in which employees spend 60% of their time in the office and 40% at home.

One of the most lucrative incentives is with professional services firm PwC. PwC’s 22,000 strong UK workforce will receive an additional 1,000 in September as the company transitions to a hybrid work model, which includes working in the office 2-3 days a week. Getting paid doesn’t depend on employees who stop working from home, but an internal memo suggested that the extra money could be used to cover commuting costs.

Onenine5.com, a Croydon-based company that makes travel products, said it had been contacted by several tech companies looking to purchase coconut fiber-filled laptop sleeves. They want to offer products bearing the company logo to employees returning to work.

Alex Stewart, founder of oneine5.com, said this is trendy. We hear from office managers with budgets allocated to them to say hello or make it easy for people to hybrid work.

Gifts or team gatherings are a way to make employees feel appreciated and valued during periods of isolation, according to Lee Chambers, a workplace psychologist who runs Preston-based training company Essentialise.

Of course, some people want to go back to the office and some are hesitant, but there’s no doubt that the fun is coming to get involved or that something awaits at your desk. It gives employees a sense of security and a sense of being part of something bigger when they return.

