Nicola Sturgeon claims ‘have a share’ as UK government scraps vaccine passports over winter





The Prime Minister defended the plan by explaining that it is part of a series of measures and is no different from the plans previously considered in the UK.

Ms Sturgeon, who appeared on Sky News’ Trevor Phillips on Sunday, admitted it was unlikely to increase vaccine intake.

She said: People can have a balanced view. I think it has a role to play as part of the action package.

Secretary Nicola Sturgeon insisted that vaccine passports “have a share”.

“Whoever thinks this virus has one magic wand has probably not learned enough in the last 18 months. Of course, every action we take has its pros and cons.

“Lockdown, for example, has been very effective in suppressing the spread of the virus significantly, but it has come at a huge cost in terms of the economy and the well-being of society as a whole.

“There is nothing simple here. This is a very limited plan.

“Can it reduce the likelihood that people who have not yet been vaccinated will come forward? I’m not sure if there is any evidence for that.

Sajid Javid confirmed on Sunday that the UK government will not go ahead with the vaccine passport initiative to enter nightclubs and other crowded events.

Plans have been announced that the general public will need to show proof that they have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in order to enter clubs and other large events in the UK.

But following a backlash from Conservative lawmakers at a U-turn on Sunday, the health minister said the idea was scrapped.

He told The Andrew Marr Show: I never liked the idea of ​​having to show people your papers or something to do a day-to-day activity, but we were right when we saw it properly.

We’ve seen it adequate and we’re happy to say we’re not going to go ahead with plans for a vaccine passport, though we should keep it in reserve as a potential option.

