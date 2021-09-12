Experts warn of big hidden costs of UK social welfare reform | Social Welfare





Experts say that despite the government’s promise to protect their families from potentially catastrophic bills, many will end up incurring significant costs to pay for social care.

Last week, ministers announced a major overhaul of adult social welfare and how it would be financed, but like many arbitrage deals, there’s a lot of fine print that could spot some negligence, and details haven’t been released yet.

One major announcement is that from October 2023, no one in the UK will pay more than 86,000 for the care they need in their lifetime.

The government has pointed out that the new rules could see some people slash the amount they have to pay by more than 100,000, but they have not been keen to articulate daily living expenses, such as nursing home lodging and meals. It does not count towards the new lifetime limit.

Former Pensions Secretary Steve Webb (now partner with actuary LCP) said food and lodging would account for a third of all bills.

The average cost of a residential nursing home for seniors is estimated at over 35,000 per year, which could mean 12,000 bills per year for living expenses, and in some cases much higher. For nursing homes, the total average cost is just over 48,000 per year.

Another former pension minister, Ros Altmann, told The Observer that some people probably spent more than 150,000 when the 86,000 cap was reached.

It’s also important to note that it takes just over three and a half years for a general nursing home resident to reach the upper limit, excluding cost of living. Unfortunately we didn’t get to that point, as many will die before that.

Webb believes the new lifetime limit will only help a handful of people in the years to come. He adds: The amount people have spent so far or before October 2023 is not included in the calculation. The clock starts at zero in October 2023.

Webb and Altmann were more positive about another planned change. Currently, in the UK, anyone with an asset value of 23,250 or more must pay the full cost of care in a nursing home with no cost cap. Under the new system, anyone with less than 20,000 assets is not required to contribute to savings or home value. People with assets between 20,000 and 100,000 are eligible for some estate research assistance. People with assets above 100,000 must pay all fees until their assets fall below 100,000.

So how does all this actually work? The government cited the case of Yusuf in his late 70s, who lived alone after his wife passed away 10 years ago. When she died, he reduced the family home to a smaller estate worth $180,000. As a result, he saved 70,000. Yusuf develops dementia and is no longer able to cope at home and must be moved to a residential facility. He eventually spends eight years in the house. Yusufs nursing home costs 700 per week and 36,400 per year.

Officials said that in the current system, Yusuf spent a total of $290,000 looking after his assets and income (his pension is 210 per week) over eight years, and would only have $72,000 as a result. remains in the asset.

Under the new regime, the government claims that Yusuf will spend $123,000 less than the current system. He will reach the 86,000 cap in three years and four months, so he will no longer have to contribute to personal care with his assets or income. Otherwise, you only pay for your daily living expenses. He now left 69% of his original 250,000 assets, or 173,000.

In response to this official case study, Webb says eight years of living in a residential care facility will be at the top. I would have thought that closer to three years would be more common.

He adds: It’s true that even with 70,000 savings, he’s not getting any help from the current 23,250 capital cut, but in the new world he still builds up a sizable bill by the time he hits the limit.

