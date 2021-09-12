400 million investment in the Royal Air Force





RAF will be strengthened by an investment of nearly $400 million to enhance the capabilities of two key assets: the C-17 Globemaster aircraft and the CH-47 Chinook helicopter.

The UK’s C-17 fleet, which played a key role in the UK’s recent withdrawal from Afghanistan, will receive an investment of 324 million. It will upgrade its software and hardware to improve its airlifting capabilities as part of its contract with the US Air Force.

The UK’s Mk5 and Mk6 Chinook helicopters will be augmented with state-of-the-art defense systems as part of a 64 million contract with Boeing Defense UK (BDUK) to make it difficult for adversaries to detect.

Defense Procurement Minister Jeremy Quin said:

Whether evacuating people from Kabul, transporting people to hospitals during Covid-19, or providing critical logistics on the battlefield, the C-17 and Chinook provide valuable services to militaries around the world.

This investment ensures that our aircraft are equipped with state-of-the-art technology to meet the myriad new threats of the adversary.

The investment builds on a commitment outlined in a Defense Command document earlier this year confirming operational obligations for both aircraft as part of the Unified Forces 2030 approach. This is further supported by a 24 billion increase in defense spending over the next four years announced by the Prime Minister in November 2020.

Negotiating with Defense Equipment and Support (DE&S), the five-and-a-half-year C-17 contract will continue highly specialized support for the aircraft under the concept of a virtual fleet with global access to all nine operating countries. – Class support solution.

Upgrades include improvements to the Beyond Line of Sight satellite-enabled communications equipment, greater visibility through the cockpit’s heads-up display, which helps to increase pilot situational awareness and expand the range of current free-parachute capabilities.

A five-year contract for Chinook helicopters managed by DE&S will install state-of-the-art Infrared Suppression Systems (IRSS) on select fleets to provide better protection from threats from new missile systems that use heat. Infrared) signature of the target aircraft. IRSS technology counters with the helicopter’s blanking plate, which obscures hot parts and redirects airflow to cool the exhaust, making the target more difficult.

Air Force Chief of Staff Sir Mike Wigston said:

I’m excited about the introduction of these cutting-edge upgrades to Chinook and the C-17 Globemaster, and the significant benefits of nine allies working on the C-17 as a virtual fleet.

These measures allow Chinook and Globemaster squadrons to operate whenever needed from anywhere in the world.

The contract will support around 200 jobs across the UK. As the Chinook upgrade rolls out, approximately 100 people will be retained at BDUK sites across the country, contributing to the approximately 450 people employed to support Chinook across the broader defense supply chain.

About 50 new jobs will also be created at RAF Brize Norton, bringing a total of about 100 field workers to provide maintenance and logistics for the C-17 fleet. The new contract, announced today, provides ongoing support for C-17s under a virtual fleet concept, allowing the UK and eight other countries operating the aircraft to provide cost-effective and efficient support, as well as additional spare equipment, parts and resources. You can access it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/400m-investment-for-the-royal-air-force The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos