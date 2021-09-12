Former President Bush Calls Violent American Extremists Like Dastardly Children of 9/11 Terrorists | Local News





(TNS) Former President George W. Bush dealt a thinly veiled blow to January 6 insurgents and other American political extremists in a September 11 speech, calling them despicable like-minded children than the terrorists who attacked America 20 years ago.

We have seen growing evidence that dangers to our country can come not only from borders, but also from the violence that gathers within, Bush said at a ceremony in Shanksville, Pa., To commemorate the hijacking and crash of United Flight 93, which was requisitioned by Muslim terrorists. .

There is little cultural overlap between violent extremists abroad and violent extremists at home, Bush said.

But in their contempt for pluralism, in their contempt for human life, in their determination to defile national symbols, they are children of the same filthy spirit and it is our permanent duty to confront them.

Bush’s 10-minute speech to an audience including Vice President Harris and former Vice President Dick Cheney compared what he called American unity after the September 11, 2001 attacks with disunity in today.

In the weeks and months following the September 11 attacks, I was proud to lead an extraordinary, resilient and united people, Bush said.

When it comes to the unity of America, those days seem distant from ours.

Malicious forces at work in our common life that transform every disagreement into an argument and every argument into a clash of cultures. Much of our politics has become a naked appeal for anger, fear and resentment. This leaves us worried about our nation and our future together.

In his remarks, Bush also praised the bravery of the passengers and crew of Flight 93, who, by causing the Boeing 757 airliner to crash in rural Pennsylvania, would have thwarted the hijackers’ plans. crash the airliner against the United States Capitol.

The 33 passengers and seven crew members of Flight 93 could have been any group of citizens chosen by fate. In a sense, they replaced us all, said Bush. Terrorists quickly discovered that a random group of Americans is an exceptional group of people.

After leaving the 9/11 ceremonies in New York City, President Joe Biden also arrived in Shanksville, where he laid a wreath on the Wall of Names commemorating Flight 93. Biden did not speak at the ceremony.

© 2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thelcn.com/news/local/ex-president-bush-slams-us-violent-extremists-as-children-of-the-same-foul-spirit-as/article_d2bbfeb4-928e-5595-a99c-f456dfb7b1e7.html

