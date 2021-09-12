



Nandos briefly explained in a Twitter feed last month. The UK supply chain currently has a few mares. Taking things to supermarket shelves, mailboxes or restaurant kitchens has certainly been a problem lately. Even though Covid and Brexit have played a part, it’s hard to know exactly where the responsibility lies. All we can do is appreciate algebra. Because without algebra things would be much worse.

You are likely to have mixed feelings about algebra. Even if you could manage it at your fingertips in school, you might have wondered why it’s important to solve the equation of x to the power of 2, or why you need to find and b when a + b = 3 and 2a b. = 12. You may think your skepticism is justified. Perhaps you have never done algebra in your after-school life. But that doesn’t mean that the jumble of letters, numbers, and missing items we call algebra is useless. Whether it’s supermarket groceries, a new TV, or Aunt Emily’s parcel, they all arrive home in an attempt to solve the equation and find the missing number. Algebra is mathematics that provides.

Algebra has been around for thousands of years. The word comes from the Arabic al-jabr in the title of a 9th-century book on computation, but ancient peoples of Babylon, India, China, and Africa were solving algebraic equations long before that. Essentially, it is the art of finding an unknown number given a specific number. The hidden element you are looking for is commonly called cossa in Latin, meaning things, so algebra is often known as cossick art: the art of the things.

Early adopters of algebra did not have the luxury of solving equations. Until the 16th century, everything was written in words. Early students of cossick art may face situations such as: Two men lead the oxen along the road and one speaks to the other. Give me two cows. Then someone else said. Now if you give me two cows, you will have twice as many as you have. How many cows and how many each?

Passing is a scary algebra task because there are more variables that are not experienced in any exam.

This pose is from a summary of the issue published around AD 800. It is no different from the question we all faced in math class at school, and the main use of algebra today relates to counting the number of cows on the road to stock up butcher counters in supermarkets.

Stockpiling warehouses is a complex matter, says Anna Moss, chief data scientist at Ocado Technology. Moss’s role includes ensuring that inventory ordered from suppliers is sufficient to meet customer needs but does not exceed warehouse storage capacity and, importantly, minimizes food waste.

Moss may not be surprised if he learns. He’s a math genius. She has worked at Intel in the past and frequently publishes mathematical research in academic journals. Applying this expertise to grocery delivery may seem overkill, but the logistical puzzle involved is as difficult as anything she has faced elsewhere.

Logistics math starts with algebra linear algebra. This is algebra where variables (such as data about warehouse inventory) tend to be treated in a way that does not depend on squares, cubes, or other powers. So y = 4x is an operation in linear algebra. y = 4×2 doesn’t.

Linear algebra explores solutions to a set of equations that together contain everything needed to find relationships between variables. Those equations are essentially mathematical spreadsheets where a single operation can process vast arrays of data, expose all the relationships between them, and optimize the particular outcome the mathematician chooses. The same trick is behind Google searches, flight schedules and parcel delivery. The way virtual shopping carts are delivered to computer screens also involves linear algebra in the logistics of routing information over the Internet.

The UK’s supply chain crisis has left a void on the shelf. Photo: Justin Thalys/AFP/Getty Images

However, logistics did not adhere to linear algebra. It has been developed with algorithms for linear and mixed integer programming, as well as algorithms for various other odd mathematical routines such as combinatorial optimization, greedy heuristics, and simulated annealing.

You can think of this as computational algebra, says Keith Moore of American logistics software company Autoscheduler.AI. And all for one purpose. Timely delivery to all customers and complete OTIF known in the industry. And as anyone who works in a post-Brexit supermarket will know, it’s practically impossible. At all distribution centers around Ive, constraints are preventing operations from fully maximizing OTIF, Moore says.

It’s Moores’ job to maximize what’s possible for a wide range of clients, including Unilever and Procter & Gamble. He doesn’t use paper and pen or calculator. Even a single distribution center is collecting gigabytes of data every minute, and that data is constantly changing. It’s not only unrealistic, but completely impractical for analysts and people to sit in the same room and do math to make decisions.

Instead, the necessary algebra is programmed in software. The exact nature of the algorithm in action is, of course, a trade secret. This is why so many companies refused to tell me about this article. They feared that their mathematicians would talk too much. Sainsburys, DPD, and Hermes all declined interview requests on the grounds that the mathematical tricks used to improve their services are not something they want their competitors to know, as DPD PR said.

The movement of the Orados robot order picker is controlled by an algorithm. Photo: Peter Nichols/Reuters

What we do know is that transfers involving far more variables than we have experienced in exam questions are terrifying algebraic problems. For example, the Ocados optimization algorithm considers how to pack ordered items in as few bags as possible and the optimal path traveled by robots in warehouses or individual shoppers in stores picking products from shelves. . But they also need to take into account the time zone you choose, the capacity of the van and myriad other factors such as achieving minimal environmental impact. All of these criteria are weighted according to their relative importance, and this weighted combination is used as a single value to optimize. Also, our issues change all the time as customers place new orders and modify existing ones. Our algorithm must respond to these immediate changes.

Then we have an optimal shipping route taking into account your warehouse and store locations based on your home address. We know the distance traveled between every pair of these positions, Moss says. The challenge is to find the optimal van route, or how to assign orders to vans, and determine the order in which each van will pass assigned orders.

Assuming you can find a driver and fuel, the math of efficiently shipping goods is actually an example of the travel salesman problem, a long-standing problem for mathematicians. It is this that cuts the bone. How to find the shortest route to visit multiple locations only once?

Although the linear logarithm gives one angle of attack, technically we don’t need to treat it as a logarithmic problem. Others come through fields of algebra derivation such as graph theory. However, the exact nature of mathematics is somewhat ambiguous. Because once you’ve dealt with a realistic number of destinations, there’s no way to solve the traveling salesman problem.

There are 6 ways to get from the shipping center to 3 destinations, but the way you can ship to 12 destinations is 479m. A parcel delivery driver can deliver 60 to 70 parcels per day, and there are trillions of possible routes for a relatively small number of deliveries.

No one expects a computer to handle all of this. So software like UPS Orion guesses the best path, investigates the problem, and then remedies it. This is an approach known as heuristics. It’s another high-powered relative of school algebra and tries to get as close as possible to the optimal solution. It starts with guesswork, but it’s still mathematically validated. Ravi Ahuja, founder and CEO of two logistics optimization companies, Optym and Axele, convinces us that math is close enough to our best bet.

Nowhere is this more important than the aviation industry. Variables here include the routes to be flown, the number of flights to be operated per route, the time and the best way to book each flight, crew and passengers for maximum profit. Ahuja is all about timing airlines. This is because the inbound flight is linked with the outgoing flight, the crew can move from one flight to another, and the passenger can fly and connect flights when they want. For large airliners operating thousands of flights per day, this is a massive and incredibly complex math problem.

And solve it with algebra. Ahuja says that mixed-integer programming uses several techniques, including greedy heuristics, but makes one decision at a time, but the best thing is that it relies on linear algebra. He proudly states that his algebra skills allowed him to find the optimal solution to a dire set of equations on behalf of an airline, and the company saw profitability surges in the millions of dollars per year.

So learning algebra wasn’t a waste of time for Ahuja and at least the others continuing to deliver during these tough times. Moss never felt it was fair. Mathematics has always been her favorite subject, and she built her career on the solid math foundation she learned at school. I consider myself lucky. I still enjoy math and have the opportunity to do work that really cares and makes a difference in society.

Not all of these mathematicians keep things strictly professional. Moore says he gets a good night’s sleep every night, knowing it helps the company cut costs and run green operations. But from a personal point of view, it was also pretty good to have an algorithmic fantasy football team that completely destroyed the 2019 NFL season.

Michael Brooks is the author of Art of More: How Mathematics Created Civilization, published by Scribe UK this month. To support Guardian and Observer, order a copy at Guardianbookshop.com. Shipping charges may apply

