



GLENDALE, Colorado (AP) The United States edged Canada in a Rugby World Cup qualifier by nine points after winning the second test 38-16 on Saturday with a practice hat trick by the flanker Hanco Germishuys.

After a surprising 34-21 loss last weekend in St. Johns, the United States dominated set pieces, led 25-9 at halftime and finished with six tries on a penalty try. granted to Canada in the dying seconds. He won the series overall, 59-50.

The Eagles face Uruguay on October 2 and 9 for a 2023 World Cup spot in Pool A with France, New Zealand, Italy and a qualifier for Africa.

Canada, which has never missed a Rugby World Cup, will face Chile. The winner faces the loser of the USA-Uruguay series for a spot in Pool D of the World Cup with England, Argentina, Japan and Samoa.

Despite flanker Jamason Faanana-Schultz landing early in the sin-bin, the United States swept Germishuys over the test line following a driving maul on a line-up.

A punt fumble led to winger Christian Dyers’ try, and Germishuys got his second when he led two Canadians over the line for 18-6 in the 28th minute.

Another maul at the wheel gave Germishuys his third try at halftime.

Haas scrum-half Ruben added a long-distance loss of a second-half retirement for Canada, and scored a try two minutes later from his own charge.

Pillar Joe Taufetee touched down from the back of another maul rolling in the rain as the Americans ended a seven-game losing streak.

