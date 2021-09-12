If you want to travel cheaper, head to these affordable American cities





A tourist boat passes statues of cowboys along Oklahoma City’s Bricktown Canal. Western heritage is a big draw in the capital of Oklahoma.

Oklahoma City Convention and Visitors Bureau

Ready to go on vacation after the long drought of the pandemic era, but not looking to go bankrupt?

The online airport parking platform ParkSleepFly ranked the most and least affordable choices across 51 US destinations for vacationers, weighing six measures ranging from the average price of a beer to the typical cost of a night of accommodation.

Oklahoma’s capital, aptly named Oklahoma City, came in at No.1, ParkSleepFly found, with a score of 8.58 out of a possible 10. a hotel room, “Oklahoma City tourists could extend their vacations almost three times as long as if they visited New York City for the exact same price,” said Martin Jones, CEO of ParkSleepFly.

“While not at the top of most people’s list, Oklahoma City is a great place to visit,” Jones added, noting that rodeos, horseback riding, roping and cattle ranching are all over the place. all popular local activities, among others, more clearly urban pastimes. “Known for its cowboy culture, the city is a must visit for tourists wishing to experience the Wild West. “

Learn more about Personal Finance: Here are the 10 best spots in the world for “workations” Working remotely? Your tax situation in 2021 can get complicated New apps match travelers with trips that fit budget, point balances

Speaking of the Wild West, three Texas cities San Antonio, Houston and Fort Worth made the top 10 for affordability, ranking fifth, sixth and seventh respectively. Other affordable destinations (in descending order of affordability) included Indianapolis, Indiana, at No. 2; Tucson, Arizona (3); Memphis, Tennessee (4); Louisville, Kentucky (8); Orlando, Florida (9); and Raleigh, North Carolina (10).

Which cities should you avoid to avoid high vacation costs? No surprises there, Jones said. The top five most expensive US destinations included, at # 1, New York City (in general) and, at # 4, its constituent borough of Brooklyn. Their accessibility scores were only 2.56 and 3.76, respectively, out of 10.

10 most affordable American destinations

The online airport parking platform ParkSleepFly has established a ranking of the most and least affordable US destination cities for vacationers, weighing metrics such as the prices of alcoholic beverages, dining out, transportation and accommodation to obtain a “vacation affordability score” of 1 to 10. Here are the 10 most affordable spots and their score (out of 10 possible):

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 8.58Indianapolis, Indiana 8.00Tucson, Arizona 7.96Memphis, Tennessee 7.87San Antonio 7.77Houston 7.73Fort Worth, Texas 7.70Louisville, Kentucky 7.67Orlando, Florida 7.65Raleigh, North Carolina 7 , 62

Source: ParkSleepFly

The Big Apple, all in all, is the most expensive in 4 of the 6 measures examined: beer ($ 7.81), bottle of wine ($ 15), restaurant meal ($ 20) and hotel stay (309 $ per night.) These prices are double or triple those found in Oklahoma City.

The second most expensive, according to the study, is San Francisco, followed by Boston in third place. Philadelphia rounds out the top five most expensive places for visitors.

“Some of the most popular tourist destinations in the United States, such as New York and San Francisco, are unsurprisingly the most expensive destinations to stay,” Jones said. “However, if you have an upcoming trip planned, there are a number of ways to cut costs during your stay.”

Favorite for NYC? How to save

New York City and its borough of Brooklyn are both among the most expensive American destinations. In the photo, the Brooklyn Bridge and lower Manhattan.

Tim Robberts | Getty Images

Jones’ tips for saving money on your vacation, wherever you go, include:

Choose Alternative Accommodation: “Airbnb or timeshares can be a great way to cut costs on your next vacation to the United States. If you’re willing to give up a bit of luxury (and privacy), hostels can be an incredible way to save money. Dining in: “Staying in self-catering accommodation can also save you money on food and drinks. dollars. “Take public transport or walk:” Choosing public transport can save you a lot of money. Otherwise, exploring your destination on foot is not only a great way to save money, but one of the best ways to truly explore a city. “Visit Free Attractions:” You don’t need to spend a lot to see the sights of the city you are visiting. In fact, all of the more expensive destinations on our list have a ton of things to see and do for absolutely no cost at all. “

ParkSleepFly, an online platform where travelers can book one- or two-night hotel deals that include long-term parking privileges and an airport shuttle service (instead of the traditional parking arrangements at the airport). airport), ranked 51 U.S. cities on the following factors, giving each a normalized score out of 10 for each factor, before averaging all criteria to give a final accessibility score out of 10:

Cost of a 0.5 liter domestic draft beer; Cost of a mid-range bottle of wine; Cost of a meal in an inexpensive restaurant; Average taxi fare over 1 kilometer; Cost of a one-way trip on local public transport; andCost of a night-time weekend in a hotel.

According to ParkSleepFly, all prices are taken from Numbeo’s cost of living index, except hotel prices per night, which are taken from Kayak and calculated based on the average price on a Friday and Saturday night over the course of two weeks ending August 12, 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/09/12/if-you-want-to-travel-for-less-head-for-these-affordable-us-cities.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos