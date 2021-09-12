Emma Raducanu’s Victory Sparks Debate on Multiculturalism in Britain | Emma Radukanu





The Twitter biography of Emma Raducanu, who won the US Open on Saturday, has left much of England in an extended state of delightful delirium.

The thrilling 111 minutes in New York reflects her pride and composure for her rich heritage that sparked a debate about multiculturalism in her home country, where she arrived from Canada when she was two years old.

From 2021 Olympic BMX rider Kye Whyte and weightlifter Emily Campbell to Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and other Euro-finalist soccer stars Raducanu ), after the success of a new sports star, is proudly welcomed as the face of a variety of new players. age.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted on Sunday that Radukanu, born in Canada to a Chinese mother and Romanian father, reflected the London story. And with hard work and a helping hand, anything can be achieved.

Shortly after defeating Canadian teen Leylah Fernandez, Raducanu tweeted a photo of herself holding a union flag in one hand and a newly won trophy in the other with the words We are take her HOMEEE, and everyone was celebrating at the Queen. received Nigel Farage.

Critics have been hit with criticism, noting in an interview that the former Ukip leader had a striking depiction of crime statistics related to crimes committed by Romanians. By your side, you will be concerned. If I lived in London, I would.

Today’s host and former England football team captain Gary Lineker couldn’t resist a bang. He won’t be able to afford living next door to Emma Raducanu, so no need to worry, he said. Raducanus US Open implied prize money of $1.8 million.

However, Sport England director Chris Grant said he welcomed Farage’s comments and all-round positive coverage of the 18-year-old’s achievements in some of the media openly hostile to asylum seekers seeking legal refuge from danger.

Her victory illuminates the delusion at the heart of the manifesto, which differs from the reality of the British, he said. Born in Canada, with Chinese parents and Romanian parents, the girl who came to Bromley at the age of two is so common in this country and something we should be proud of.

But speaking from a personal standpoint, Grant said she should focus on Raducanu herself more than anything she represents or doesn’t represent.

He added that we have to keep in mind what we have to carry on our individual shoulders, and that Raduccanus’ mental health has already been the subject of intense speculation after she pulled out of Wimbledon. Starting today, there will be a huge spotlight on her from an immigration perspective. That’s another burden she has to bear, and it’s probably not what she wants.

Sunder Katwala of British Future, a think tank that promotes debates on immigration and inclusion, says Raducanus’ ease with his legacy is typical of her generation. But he warned people with progressive views on immigration by using her as a nonsense argument.

This is an exceptional story that doesn’t answer broad public questions about whether we’re good at identity inclusion, equal opportunity and shared identity, he said. They provide a popular image of the positive contribution of migration and consolidation and, if not overstated, have a positive element.

Equality Trust Executive Director Wanda Wyporka said that as a Bazan, Polish and British-British woman, she was delighted to celebrate Raducanus’ success and talent, but was wary of supporting herself as an example of a successful immigrant. complete.

She said the more people get used to the idea that the British are very diverse, the more positive they should be. But my concern is that the value of migrants and refugees in the UK is based on being successful and contributing rather than being human. It’s not good for us either.

Grant said he liked the image of the celebration at the Raducanus Tennis Club, which included families of people of color the most. The fact that tennis clubs are such a diverse place makes social sense in this country, and it’s happening quietly and relentlessly. That’s why Farage things ultimately become pointless because it happens anyway. If there’s a character like her in that integration, that’s great.

