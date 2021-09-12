The cost is exorbitant: British parents can’t afford child support | parenting





Sophie Cole loved her job. Having worked as an elementary school teacher in Hertfordshire for over 10 years, she was part of the school’s senior leadership team and studied at the Master’s in Teaching and Learning.

But when she had her second child and started looking for childcare, she found that raising two children under the age of three in three and a half days cost far more than she and her husband could afford.

She said it was much more than my salary. I started to panic. We tried to find a solution, but in the end we couldn’t justify the cost. It made no sense for me to teach because I was spending more money than others had earned to take care of the children.

So she quit her job. Cole said she was lucky to be able to look after her children. She took on a flexible management role to take care of her children, but was devastated by the fact that she had to quit a job in which she invested too much.

I am very ambitious and loved the school I worked for. I had a meeting with the principal who really understood, and I cried. I wish I could get back to teaching, but I think I’ll have to start all over again.

In April, this reporter tweeted about Coles’s situation and was liked by over 27,000 people.

I knew other people were going through the same thing, but the fact that a lot of people feel so strongly gave me a little bit of strength, she says. I am an ordinary person living life. Too many people are voicing that this is a problem.

Travis Newton with her 7-year-old son and 3-year-old twins. Photo: Travis Newton

Among them is Travis Newton, 40, with a 7-year-old boy and 3-year-old twins. Due to childcare costs in Essex, his mother moved with the family Monday night through Friday to help the family.

The cost is crazy, he says. My wife and I both have fairly well paid jobs. I am a senior business analyst and she is a secretary. I’m not sure how other people manage it.

Iona Hanrahan and her children. Photo: family handout

Newark’s self-employed lawyer and single parent, Iona Hanrahan, 38, says her income fluctuates and often fails to repay, resulting in a debt she had to pay for child care in advance while on universal credit. Couldn’t get out of this cycle and eventually canceled the claim. She says it made me constantly depressed and anxious.

Andrea Barry and her daughter. Photo: family handout

Andrea Barry, a 35-year-old charity with a three-year-old daughter in York, says child support has prevented her from being promoted at other charities. With the duty-free discount, I spent more than $600 a month on childcare, even though it was three days a week. That’s more than our mortgages.

Cole knows that many parents are faced with a more difficult situation, but would like to emphasize that they want to join the collective demand for change.

She says parents have to choose between family and career. I didn’t quit my job as a teacher, and I had to quit my job because the childcare system I had to rely on didn’t give me any other options.

