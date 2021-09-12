Emma Raducanu: the queen praises an “exceptional” victory at the US Open





The 18-year-old Briton beat compatriot Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-3, to win her first Grand Slam title and become the first qualifier in Open Era history to win a major title. In a letter, Queen Elizabeth II sent her congratulations to the tennis superstar after winning the historic Grand Slam title. “This is a remarkable achievement at such a young age, and a testament to your hard work and dedication,” she wrote. “I have no doubt that your outstanding performance and that of your opponent Leylah Fernandez will inspire the next generation of tennis players. I send my best wishes to you and to your many supporters.”

Ranked 150th in the world entering the tournament, Raducanu’s fairytale winning race was the thing of dreams.

The Briton didn’t drop a set on her way to her first major title, showing a poise and poise that belied her years on the biggest stage imaginable.

She became the first woman to win a major title in her second Grand Slam tournament – Chris Evert and Venus Williams both reached the final of their third major tournament, but both lost.

Raducanu also became the youngest Grand Slam singles champion since 17-year-old Maria Sharapova won Wimbledon in 2004.

Her achievement is even more remarkable considering that she has yet to win a WTA Tour main draw match. Now she is a Grand Slam winner.

Afterwards, she paid tribute to Fernandez and the difficult ordeal she endured in the final, while saluting the future of women’s tennis.

“Hopefully we will face each other in more finals and more matches on the Tour, on these stages, on occasions like this on Arthur Ashe,” she told CNN Sport’s Carolyn Manno.

“I mean, it’s so nice and for the grand slam final here to have two of us who are young and coming in, it shows how strong the future of tennis is and I hope that we will be able to follow in the footsteps of some of the legends who have played and are playing right now. “

‘A star is born’

The first US Open teen final since 1999 brought the tennis world to a standstill.

And the two youngsters didn’t disappoint, displaying flashes of brilliance and resilience as they battled at Flushing Meadows.

However, despite Fernandez’s best efforts, she couldn’t stop Raducanu’s meteoric rise, becoming the first British women’s grand slam champion in 44 years.

Congratulatory messages poured in for Raducanu in the aftermath alongside the Queen.

“A star is born,” tweeted Martina Navratilova, winner of 18 Grand Slam singles titles. “Emma Raducanu is making history and she is just getting started. And will never have to qualify again.”

Billie Jean King, the 18-time Grand Slam singles winner, praised the next generation of tennis players, as well as the New York public.

“What a great display of competition and maturity from two exceptional players,” she said.

“It’s wonderful to see this generation living our dream. I can’t remember a US Open with better public support. Thank you, NY, the biggest fans in the world.”

Raducanu herself said the result hadn’t quite struck her yet.

“It still hasn’t come off because after the game I didn’t really have time to stop and embrace everything that just happened,” she explained.

“But I can’t wait to really immerse myself in my team tonight and enjoy and celebrate, and then when I get home, see everyone at home. It’s been seven weeks now, so I’m heading back to home now I’m just really excited to see my family and friends. “

