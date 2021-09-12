UK, parenting failures, survey of over 20,000 working parents found | parenting





Tens of thousands of working parents say their governments are hampered by inadequate childcare policies, hampered careers, and craving radical change, according to key surveys.

A survey of more than 20,000 working parents shared with The Guardian and involving more than a dozen organizations found that 96% believe pastors are not sufficient to support their parents with childcare costs and availability, while 97% believe the UK is too much. It was expensive.

A third of parents say they pay more for childcare than rent or mortgage. This proportion increased to 38% for both full-time and single parents, and 47% for respondents with black backgrounds.

The survey came before debates about childcare began in Congress on Monday, sparked after more than 100,000 parents signed a petition calling for an independent review of childcare funds and affordability.

According to data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the UK has the third most expensive childcare system in the world after Slovakia and Switzerland. Full-time places average 12,376 per year.

A study by the Trade Union Council (TUC) found that between 2008 and 2016, the cost of childcare for one-year-olds grew four times faster than wages in the UK. In London, it was more than seven times faster.

Childcare costs have risen four times faster than wages.

Warnings that the nascent sector is at risk of collapse have largely been ignored and morale is low. According to a study by Nursery World, 1 in 10 nursery workers live in poverty.

Justine Roberts, CEO of the online forum Mumsnet, said: This is a problem that has been hidden for years and parents know exactly how badly they are failing. The government must not ignore and emphasize the misery that parents across the country are experiencing as a result of this issue.

The survey found that the most struggling people have the lowest incomes, universal credit, single parents, and those with disabilities or black backgrounds. One in three parents with a household income of less than 20,000 had to reduce necessities or housing because of child support, and four in ten single parents had to pay for their necessities with a credit card.

92% of parents said the cost of childcare had an impact on their standard of living, and 50% said the cost was either completely unaffordable or had a significant impact. 94% of parents who change the way they work after having children say parenting costs are a factor in their decision.

The survey also showed how dependent parents are on their families for childcare, 75% said they used a private daycare for childcare, and 56% said they depend on their grandparents for help. Overall, the survey found that 99% of all respondents agreed that childcare should be perceived as an important part of the UK economy and infrastructure.

Joeli Brearley, founder of charity Pregnant Then Screwed, said: What we want from government is transparency. The cost of childcare will continue to rise, causing more parents to be displaced from their jobs and the quality of childhood environments that will have serious long-term consequences for all of us. We don’t think the government is figuring out how big the problem is and how it affects families and the economy.

The survey was created and distributed by Mumsnet, Pregnant Then Screwed, TUC, Fawcett Society, Womens Budget Group, Gingerbread, Working Families, Fatherhood Institute, Maternity Action, Music Football Fatherhood, Mother Pukka, Tova Leigh, and Black Mums Upfront. , Young Women Trust and Kathy Rae (the single mother).

Unweighted data were collected from 20,046 parents in the UK with at least one child under the age of 18 between 20 July and 31 August 2021, 97% of respondents were women.

It provided strong evidence that a lack of access to childcare hampers progress towards gender equality. Only 16% of women said parenting did not affect seniority at work or earnings, compared to 42% of men. 83% of female respondents said childcare costs and availability have a greater impact on mothers than fathers. 41% of male respondents said they affect their parents equally. Two-thirds of female respondents reduced their time after childbirth, compared to 26% of males.

Felicia Willow, CEO of the Fawcett Society, said: “Our government cannot afford to pay attention to the lack of childcare facilities that are preventing women from working and progressing in the workplace.

The survey also suggested that the government’s flagship parental leave-sharing policy was particularly unsuccessful. Only 17% of respondents said it was useful to their family.

Ros Bragg, Director of Maternity Action, said: In its fifth year of operation, the completion rate for eligible families is less than 4%. It is clear that we have to start over.

Elliott Rae, founder of Music Football Fatherhood, said: Excessive childcare costs reinforce traditional gender parenting roles and make it difficult for fathers to become fully active and engaged fathers with work flexibility.

According to the survey, respondents suggested that they want a radical overhaul of the child care system. While 90% of all parents support at least three months of used or lost parental leave for their father and pay at least the minimum wage level, 94% believe that subsidized childcare should begin at the end of paid maternity leave I did.

TUC Secretary-General Frances OGrady said: Our broken parental leave system needs a complete overhaul.

The Department of Education said the ability of parents to claim 30 free hours per week during the school year for 3 and 4 year olds could save up to 5,000 hours per year and the number of child care locations provided by providers is stable.

The spokesperson added that initially providers received financial support during the pandemic, and the government has invested $3.5 billion annually in childcare since 2018. Expand early education further.

