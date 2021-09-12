United States announces COVID-19 vaccination warrants – JURIST – News





US President Joe Biden on Thursday announced a six-pronged plan to tackle COVID-19 as the Delta variant is rapidly spreading across the country.

The first part of the plan is to vaccinate as many of the 80 million unvaccinated Americans as possible. To achieve that goal, Biden has asked the US Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to issue a rule requiring employers with more than 100 employees to impose vaccines or require vaccinations. weekly tests. OSHA “will issue a Temporary Emergency Standard (ETS) to implement this requirement.”

Biden also signed an executive order that federal employees are now required to be vaccinated against COVID, “eliminating an option scheduled in July for unvaccinated employees to be tested regularly instead.” Another order signed by Biden requires all contractors who work with the US government to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

In addition, employees who work in healthcare facilities that receive reimbursement funds from Medicare or Medicaid must now be immunized. The White House says such action “will create a consistent standard across the country, while giving patients assurance of the immunization status of those providing care.”

Other parts of the new plan include additional protection for those vaccinated through booster shots, keeping schools safe and open, increasing testing, requiring a mask, protecting the economic recovery and improving care for people who contract COVID-19.

Republican leaders decried the new vaccine mandate requirements. The Republican National Committee has announced its intention to sue the Biden administration. Many Republicans have resisted vaccine demands, insisting that such mandates are contrary to individual liberty. Experts warn that individual companies, many of which have started implementing their own vaccine or testing requirements, may see increased tensions in the workplace. Other employers, however, will likely be relieved that they can protect themselves from a federal rule.

The unions occupy a unique position amid the new vaccine mandates of the Biden administration. According to an administration official, the White House “contacted union presidents before Biden announced his new policy on Thursday and will continue to check with union leaders.” While some unions like the AFL-CIO supported the president’s mandate, others like the police and firefighters unions are more resistant.

The American Federation of Teachers initially opposed a vaccination mandate, but switched to supporting the requirement following the sharp increase in cases due to the spread of the Delta variant. The resistance of the unions is largely due to their practice of negotiating all conditions at the collective bargaining table.

Biden’s new vaccination mandate is expected to affect about two-thirds of American workers.

