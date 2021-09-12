



Romanians living in the UK hailed Emma Raducanu as an icon of the expatriate community after the teenagers won a historic US Open victory.

More than 1 million Romanians have applied for the EU Settlement Plan, which will allow EU citizens to live and work in the UK after Brexit, the government confirmed last month. Romania became the second most common non-British nationality in 2018, with around 404,000 Romanians living in the UK as of June last year.

Raducanu was born on November 13, 2002 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Her father Ian is from Bucharest, Romania and her mother Renee is from Sheyang, China.

Buteni’s PR manager Alexandru Voica from St Albans is Ms Raducanus and has a really inspiring run.

He shouted the biggest Romanian cheer on TV and said he watched the match live.

I also have a half Canadian, half Romanian, British born daughter. So I hope that one day the Shell will be as fearless and kind as Emma and descend to Earth.

As Romanian Prime Minister, I can promise a Brexit deal or not, but the UK will always find an ally in us.

Iulian Biris, a higher education marketer from Sibiu, Transylvania, settled in Leeds after moving to Leeds in 2015 to study.

He watched an 18-year-old boy defeat Leyla Fernandez at his home in Romania with his family while on vacation.

It was a breathtaking match as both Raducanu and Fernandez played great tennis. Their determination really showed in their faces,” he said.

Emmas’ triumph transcends borders. She became an icon of the Romanian expat community in England. Because she proved that it was about the destination, not the place of origin.

He once said he wished he didn’t have a Romanian neighbor, but now it’s actually ridiculous to see people congratulating Emma and proud of this British victory, he added.

Emma Raducanu lays down after a historic victory (Photo: PA)

Nigel Farage, who celebrated Raducanu on social media, was troubled by remarks targeting Romanians in 2014. He argued that any normal, fair-hearted person has the perfect right to worry if a group of Romanians suddenly moves into the house next door.

Ed Miliband, then Labor leader, said he thought Farajis’s comments were very offensive and racist.

Solomon Balica, a Romanian student and charity volunteer based in Leeds, tweeted admiring Raducanu wearing the national flag red, blue and yellow during the match.

He wrote that he is Romanian and proud to live in England. Everyone needs a role model to show kids that anything is possible!

