It’s time to stop playing Jenga with US foreign policy | Opinions





A terrible time for our country, I don’t know what you call it a military defeat or a psychological defeat, former US President Donald Trump said in an Aug. 17 interview on Fox TV. He was referring to the decision of his successor, President Joe Biden, to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan.

Hours earlier, it emerged that the Republican National Committee had removed a 2020 webpage in which it praised Trump for the historic peace deal with the Taliban.

While Republicans struggled to hide their support for the withdrawal from Afghanistan amid the fallout from the messy U.S. departure, they, like the Democrats, knew full well that it was inevitable and had to be done. Media reports show that many U.S. government officials knew from the start that the war was bad and impossible to win if the goal was a political solution without the Taliban.

As the world watches the Taliban reestablish the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan 20 years after it was overthrown by a US-led invasion, it begs the question how come Washington has reaped a failure too colossal? How come 40 years after the Vietnam War he is repeating the same mistakes with no clear goals or exit strategy? After so many American officials expressed doubts about the war, why was there so little courage to plan and execute properly?

Many see international politics as a game, and in this case the game is clear Jenga. In Jenga, players remove pieces from a tower and place them on top until the tower falls. No one wins in Jenga; a person loses.

Three administrations in a row knew the tower would fall and no one would win. Yet they claimed in front of the American public that victory was possible and delayed defeat by pumping out billions of dollars and sacrificing thousands of civilian and military lives.

They either did not prepare for when the tower would fall or take action to help the successors deal with the eventual collapse. with the Taliban. In the end, Afghanistan lost more than 100,000 lives (at least that is what is recognized), the United States 2,400.

Our history is littered with equally doomed foreign policy fiascos, in which a short-term bias in favor of coercion outweighed the long-term benefits of a coherent policy of engagement and diplomacy.

Afghanistan and Iraq are the most recent examples and Vietnam is a classic, but there are also the military occupations of Haiti (1915-34), the Dominican Republic (1916-24), Cuba ( 1906-09) and Nicaragua (1912 -33). None of these occupations produced democracy, development or peace. They all reflect the imperial pride of America’s belief in total victories, which does not accept compromise or partial achievements (e.g. killing Osama bin Laden should have been enough).

The weak policy of the buck passing the tower will fall, but not under my watch. The mentality ignores those like Congresswoman Barbara Lee who called for more time and thought to provide appropriate responses to the 9/11 attacks. Yet we play the game over and over again, knowing full well that no one can win.

It is worth asking what other predicament in Jenga is disrupting US foreign policy?

One place to start is the series of questionable unilateral sanctions by the United States that cause enormous pain and disarray but have never produced the desired result of regime change. diets.

Under the current conditions of the pandemic, sanctions are not only unproductive; they are cruel and they drain American power even more. Worse yet, when unilateral global embargoes don’t work, the typical response in Washington is not to question their justification, but to extend them with secondary sanctions to third countries.

The most glaring example is that of the sanctions against Cuba. Most reasonable observers agree that the embargo is ineffective, and almost every country in the world except the United States and Israel votes every year at the United Nations to condemn it. Yet no president wants to be solely responsible for lifting the embargo with secondary extraterritorial sanctions, in place for 60 years.

One could even argue that it helps the Cuban government to rally its people and puts Washington in conflict with almost all of the major allies in the world. Rather than detaching himself from Beijing and Moscow, he is pushing Havana towards them. As a result, the United States maintains its embargo, causes unnecessary suffering to the Cuban people, fails to produce change, and turns the United States (not Cuba) into an international outcast in conflict with its own allies.

There is only one way to win political Jenga without playing. Imperial pride leads us to build towers doomed to fall. Each administration accumulates new resources and deaths, hoping to delay the inevitable at least until they leave office. It’s time to recognize an impossible game to win as soon as possible. The United States should not be an imperial power, should not occupy other countries, and should have the courage to put an end to clearly unsuccessful strategies.

Diplomacy, trade and engagement, multilateralism and peace, not war or sanctions, should be our foreign policy tools by default.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeeras.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/opinions/2021/9/12/it-time-to-stop-playing-jenga-with-us-foreign-policy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos